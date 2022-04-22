It looks like disgraced ex-Lt. Gov Brian Benjamin’s defense will resort to the “get out of jail free” card that worked for former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio: a claim that it’s not bribery if the politician doesn’t personally profit.
Back in 2017, recall, Acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim declined to charge de Blasio for his various pay-to-play ploys because the payoffs for various political favors had gone to the mayor’s pet nonprofit the Campaign for One New York and other cutouts. Kim deemed it hard to prove “criminal intent in corruption schemes where there is no evidence of personal profit.”
Now Benjamin’s lawyer is arguing that the charges against his client are based “solely on political contributions” and not “personal benefits” to Benjamin.
But de Blasio was actually careful not to have his own campaign funds reap the benefit, and the donations themselves met the letter of the law.
By contrast, Benjamin’s own campaign funds reaped the benefit of what prosecutors allege were tens of thousands in illegal “straw” donations. The indictment states that from about 2019 to 2021, when Benjamin was a state senator, he allegedly took part in a scheme to get campaign contributions from a real estate developer (widely suspected to be Harlem bigshot Gerald Migdol) in exchange for a $50,000 state grant for a non-profit organization controlled by the developer. The nominal donors weren’t even aware of the “gifts.”
Federal prosecutors also allege the payoffs were part of a quid pro quo that saw Benjamin steering state money to a charity run by that same developer, among other favors.
Indeed, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams says it all looks like bribery. “This is a simple story of corruption,” Williams said, adding later, “Taxpayer money for campaign contributions. Quid pro quo. This for that. That’s bribery, plain and simple.”
That the feds have already charged Benjamin shows confidence they can win a conviction, where their colleagues never charged de Blasio (even as they slammed his practices).
That Benjamin’s defense is still trying the “no personal benefit” dodge suggests it doesn’t have anything better — and that Gov. Kathy Hochul and her vetting team were utterly asleep at the switch when they tapped him as her No. 2.
Oh, and the fact that Benjamin apparently thought he was in the clear right up until his arrest is a prime sign that schemes like his are rampant in New York state politics.
— New York Post via AP