One student sits with nothing on their desk and appears to be paying attention, another is typing away on their laptop but there is no lecture going on. Another sits attentively waiting for me to continue.
I am seeing behaviors associated with two years of alternate methods of teaching with schools trying to survive in the face of uncertain futures. At all levels of education, many educators were forced to be more flexible.
Two years after COVID-19 altered our world, many college students have told me what other school personnel have also told me — that many teens, themselves included, isolate more and more in the privacy of their bedroom, accessing the numerous social media sites teens use.
Recent research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that teen depression and anxiety rates increased over the past two years with the primary reason cited: loss of connection to school personnel during the pandemic.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness reports that more than 20% of our students suffer from a form of mental illness. Students coming out of pandemic hibernation have faced dual connection challenges: student-to-professor and student-to-student.
Some students struggle with a combination of depression and anxiety — notably social anxiety, unresolved response to traumatic events and loss of connection at school. I think we can all agree that any of these states of mind can increase the sensitivity they experience in a new social situation.
Consistent use of social media can make some communication challenging. When we are face to face, we can observe body language, eye contact, changes of expressions, and we can hear tone infliction while we speak.
At the end of spring semester, I circulated a quick survey to all our students. One response: “It is difficult to get students to want to talk in a classroom full of people they do not know after being alone for the last two years."
So, are today’s students disconnectedly connected?
Born in the aftermath of World War II, I have lived through many technological changes that have made our lives easier, more efficient and more easily connected. Yet, through it all, the need for face-to-face, in-person, human connections has remained the same.
When two friends who haven’t seen one another in a while get together they shake hands, they embrace, they fist-bump, they kiss, they look each other in the eye and smile. They engage in a mutual exchange of affection — a physical touching. All races and cultures do this so it must be natural human behavior.
Bonding, attachment, affection, connection are best done in person. We try to substitute. Teens do substitute ... or they try. In terms of their mental health, this does not seem to be working.
As educators, can we use technology to substitute our human connections with our students? If we listen to the research, if we pay attention to the challenges our students face as we move back to normal operation, if we see some causal factors to the increase in mental health issues our youth are experiencing, then we should agree that every effort must be made to connect or reconnect in person.
When we view what our youth are doing on social media — posting videos, selfies, reacting to other’s videos — there is lots of self-focus. It makes you think they are a generation of high self-confidence. That doesn’t jibe with the rate of mental illness and, more concerning, suicide rates among young adults.
We found ways to survive during the pandemic but through it all our basic human need for direct contact with others remains unchanged. Teens and young adults, as evidenced by the mental health statistics, are asking educators to get back to the basics as soon as possible.
(Francis LaChappelle is an assistant professor of social sciences at SUNY Jamestown Community College's Cattaraugus County Campus in Olean.)