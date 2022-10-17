LOS ANGELES (TNS) — On Oct. 3 at 1:22 a.m., PayPal posted a new "Acceptable Use Policy" on its website. In the first paragraph of the seven-page PDF document, it declared, "Violation of this Acceptable Use Policy constitutes a violation of the PayPal User Agreement and may subject you to damages, including liquidated damages of $2,500.00 U.S. dollars per violation, which may be debited directly from your PayPal account(s)."

The policy said it was not an "acceptable use" of the company's services to engage in activities that, among other things, "promote misinformation."

