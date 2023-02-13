WASHINGTON (TNS) — The Chinese balloon that floated across the United States this month, apparently on a mission to collect intelligence, began its journey as a curiosity. Then it became a political metaphor: a symbol of U.S. weakness to Republicans, a sign of President Joe Biden’s prudence to Democrats.

Now, more than a week after the U.S. Air Force shot it down, the errant balloon is gone, but its impact is still reverberating.

