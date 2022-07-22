On July 16 many hearts rejoiced at the return of the Olean Community Reunion, which is also called Back to Olean BBQ, and/or the Olean Picnic. After a two-year hiatus it was a welcome occasion to return to the beautiful War Veterans Park.

Unfortunately, during the hiatus, our hearts were truly saddened by the loss of our beloved Charles Clemons, a long-time former Olean resident and the premier sponsor of the reunion. However, his wife and co-sponsor, Vonnie Clemons, along with a strong supportive family and friends, continue to carry the "baton" with love, strength and grace.

