On July 16 many hearts rejoiced at the return of the Olean Community Reunion, which is also called Back to Olean BBQ, and/or the Olean Picnic. After a two-year hiatus it was a welcome occasion to return to the beautiful War Veterans Park.
Unfortunately, during the hiatus, our hearts were truly saddened by the loss of our beloved Charles Clemons, a long-time former Olean resident and the premier sponsor of the reunion. However, his wife and co-sponsor, Vonnie Clemons, along with a strong supportive family and friends, continue to carry the "baton" with love, strength and grace.
The summer weather was perfect as was the gathering of more than 200 people — many who came from far away places to partake in the fellowship with family and friends. This wonderful event provides an atmosphere of peace and calm where the soul rejoices in prayer, good music and a feast of too much delicious foods. It allows one to pause and take the focus — if only for a moment — off of world's tragedies. It also permits the heart and mind to exhale and reminisce in the nostalgic rays of yesterday.
Even though many of we seniors are walking with the aid of canes or some hang on to a loved one's arm, while others' steps are slow and backs are bent, all have a determination to keep moving. What a blessing.
It is heart-warming to meet the newcomers, the children born during the hiatus, and to watch young parents proudly show off their precious new members of families. Life is good.
Thanks to all; the reunion provides a spiritual rejuvenation for all gathered together in love and harmony.
We miss Charles and all of our loved ones who are gone — but never forgotten. Love to all.