On Wednesday, in a one-sentence summary order, three Manhattan federal appeals court judges sealed New York as a two-party state. Without explanation or elaboration, the panel unanimously turned away an appeal of a lower court ruling that upheld the state’s restrictive new ballot access rules, which have had the effect of knocking all independent and third-party candidates off the ballot and keeping them off.

The Libertarians and Greens, both formerly recognized parties with coherent platforms and a modicum of popular support, had sued after Gov. Cuomo and the Legislature enacted the much tighter rules. Before, all parties needed 50,000 votes for governor every four years to remain afloat. That was upped to 130,000 votes every two years for governor and president. The new law also made it much harder to get on the statewide ballot, raising the threshold from 15,000 to 45,000 signatures.

