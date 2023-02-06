ALBANY (TNS) — Inspired by the amazing success of George Santos, a good friend of mine, I am announcing today that I will run for Congress.
Let me be honest with you: It was not an easy decision. In recent years, I have been an astronaut, a lion tamer, and a stunt driver whose fiery crashes have been featured in popular motion pictures, and my impressive, entirely accurate resume raises a question: Won't I find Congress boring?
Perhaps I will. But that, I decided, was no reason to deny this great country the benefits of my unique perspective, which could only come from a person who has lived my fascinating, unique life.
Let me tell you a little about my background.
I was born in northern Minnesota. My mother and father were hippies who turned on, tuned in and dropped out to raise their children off-the-grid in a remote igloo. Unfortunately, though, I never knew my mother and father. You see, on a bitter January night, my family was attacked and eaten by rabid fisher cats who neglected to notice that I was asleep in a nearby crib. Fortunately, a pack of wolves discovered me shortly after and decided to raise me as their own.
It was not an easy childhood, mind you. While wolves can be nurturing, they also have sharp teeth that are damaging to human skin, leaving me with perpetual cuts on my furless behind. I still have the scars! But I can't complain. The pack was good to me.
Oh, how I remember those magical nights when the stars would twinkle over the lake as we devoured a freshly killed moose. How simple life was then! What I wouldn't give for one more group howl at the moon! What I wouldn't give to rub the belly of Big Fang, our alpha, one last time!
But I can guess what you're wondering. How did I learn to read and write? How did I rejoin human society?
Well, fortunately, one of the areas favored by our pack was near the Duluth Public Library and starting when I was about 8 — don't hold me to that detail — I would sneak in at night to read books and surf the internet. By the time I was 18, I had read every book in that library several times over, including its impressive collection of SAT prep books.
Guess who has two thumbs and scored a perfect 1,600?
That's right. This guy! Big Fang was so proud.
With a score like that, it was inevitable that I would leave the forest and go to Harvard, where my grade point average was ... well, I don't like to brag, but let's just say that it was astoundingly exceptional. And yes, college life was good to this Big Man on Campus, so good that I sometimes regret graduating in just two years.
More from this section
But I was in a hurry to get to Wall Street so I could test the computer program I'd invented, the one that doubled profits at Goldman Sachs in just one year. I'd explain more, but it's a bit complicated for the layman, involving credit-default swaps, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations and peanut butter.
Safe to say, I was a Wall Street wunderkind. I won't lie, though. While it was nice to become fabulously rich, I eventually found myself asking: Is this all there is? I discovered that material things simply can't feed the soul, no matter how many Bentleys a man stuffs into his 16-car garage.
So, I renounced Wall Street and moved to Costa Rica, where I spent my days rehabilitating dolphins wounded by land mines. Such important work! After that, there was my stint as a Michelin chef, my repeated trips up Everest, and, of course, the thrill of winning an Olympic gold medal in the 100-meter dash. Phew! What a ride!
Now, I've decided to give myself over to you, the voters of the 20th Congressional District. I've lined up secretive donors and I'm ready to give this thing a real go. I've already been endorsed by Elise Stefanik!
Please know, dear voters, that when the jealous media jackals inevitably try to tear me and my wonderful accomplishments down, when the late-night hosts mock me, when the lily-livered RINOs refuse to stand with me, I will never waver and I will certainly never resign.
Also know that I will never lie to ... well, actually I will lie to you. But you already knew that, right?
