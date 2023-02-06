ALBANY (TNS) — Inspired by the amazing success of George Santos, a good friend of mine, I am announcing today that I will run for Congress.

Let me be honest with you: It was not an easy decision. In recent years, I have been an astronaut, a lion tamer, and a stunt driver whose fiery crashes have been featured in popular motion pictures, and my impressive, entirely accurate resume raises a question: Won't I find Congress boring?

