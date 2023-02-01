Gov. Hochul’s veto of the Grieving Families Act on Monday night should not be taken as the end of the long-running effort to correct how state law treats the families of people lost to negligence.

Advocates fret that getting the bill through the Legislature took decades and lightning might not strike again, but it is to their credit that we’ve gotten to this point and they should trust that their efforts and the current political climate in Albany will provide a second bite at the apple soon enough.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social