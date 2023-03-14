It’s Sunshine Week, a nationwide annual occurrence when open government advocates and the press push for greater transparency in how the public’s business is conducted.

Don’t hope for much of that in Albany, where lip service has traditionally been the only action in town, as the state Senate and Assembly both promote wonderful measures — but not jointly — meaning nothing is enacted into law. It’s a clever trick that has been called out this year by a coalition of watchdog groups.

