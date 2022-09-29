That Aaron Judge’s 61st home run of the season, surpassing The Babe and tying Roger Maris, came against division rivals Toronto was so fitting. He carries on the legacy of Yankee lore of dominating the major leagues and especially the American League.

And this is the magical hitting stat that matters. It mattered when Ruth achieved it in 1927 and kept the crown for 34 years. It mattered in 1961, when Maris reached the plateau and was there alone for 61 years. And it matters that Judge has arrived. The pride of the Yankees, indeed.

