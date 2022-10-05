Tell your children, and bold it in the record books: Yankee Aaron Judge is baseball’s home-run king, having bested Yankee Roger Maris, who in 1961 bested Yankee Babe Ruth, who in 1927 set the supposedly insurmountable single-season mark of 60 dingers in a season. Sense a pattern? Pinstripes run parallel.

Thirty-four years separated Maris’ and Ruth’s achievements. Sixty-one more passed before Judge just did one better, doing it in fewer at-bats than Maris did.

