I may be a bit of an odd duck. I am a James Bond fan and I’m not a guy. It doesn’t make me a curvy Bond girl, just a girl who likes Bond movies.
Granted, some of my fondness stems from sentimentality.
My late husband, Gordy, introduced me to 007 right here in Olean on our first date. I don’t recall if it was the Haven or Palace theater, but suspect the latter as its lobby is the most vivid in my dating memory. In the late ‘60s around here, you went to the movies or bowling. A few friends had a third option, skating at the roller rinks in Ceres or Cuba Lake, but I never learned.
That first movie was, “You Only Live Twice,” a Sean Connery release the summer of 1967, shortly after Gordy pounded a stake in my yard and stated, “I’ll pick you up right here Saturday night.” It sounds kind of Tarzan now, but to a starry-eyed 16-year-old, his unconventional way of asking me out seemed flattering.
That movie was only the beginning of our shared adventures with 007 and also one that taught me the franchise also brought viewers in with catchy songs, this one with Nancy Sinatra singing the theme. She was on a roll with “Boots” having charted just the year before.
Paul McCartney and Wings helped popularize the 1973 Roger Moore film, “Live and Let Die,” but it wasn’t the only movie to have a Beatles connection— Barbara Bach, who later married Ringo Starr, was the Bond girl in the 1977 “Spy Who Loved Me.” My husband and I loved to make connections like that, playing our own versions of The Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon game. Who can forget Shirley Bassey’s “Goldfinger” theme or “Diamonds Are Forever?”
In our earlier years of marriage, release of a Bond movie was something to look forward to, a date night to the theater during the lean campus-based years and beyond. We anticipated another franchise as well, the Star Trek movies.
When home videos became a thing and we single-handedly filled the coffers of a store called Media Play in nearby Toledo, Ohio, one of our first tasks was to fill in our Bond collection. We’d buy the 007’s and Star Trek or westerns and spent countless weekends watching movies, especially in winter. Once in a while I could sneak in something like, “A Star is Born,” the Streisand version, but Bond was always big in our house.
I have to confess, I never cared much for the earliest ones. “Dr, No,” from 1962 and “Goldfinger,” 1964, were a bit cold and boring for my tastes. Or maybe it was that life with 007 began for me with “You Only Live Twice.”
In the franchise’s 59-year movie history, I’ve seen them all and actually still own them. This includes the 1969 “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service,” George Lazenby’s only Bond film, and even the 1983 renegade Connery film, “Never Say Never Again” after Moore had taken over the role. I don’t think you can find that one in DVD collections, so the VHS version sits alongside mine.
Gordy favored the Sean Connery portrayals. I liked some from each actor. My favorite, however, was Daniel Craig’s first: “Casino Royale.” Released in 2006, we saw it together in the theater and I’ll never forget the heart-pounding impact of the opening action or breathtaking scenery.
When “Quantum of Solace” came out in 2008, Gordy said he might be done. That one didn’t hold his attention. He still had 20-plus versions to re-watch and enjoy.
Sadly, he didn’t see another release. When Craig’s third try came out in 2012, I was navigating as a new widow. Something about the pending release of “Skyfall” threw me into a quandary. I wanted to see it, but not alone. This had always been “our” thing. At work in the newsroom one day, I said aloud, “You know what? I can’t go. You need a guy to see a Bond movie.”
To my surprise, a younger co-worker, a friend, said, “I’ll go with you,” and he did, helping me over that milestone moment. Craig’s No. 4, “Spectre,” came out in 2015, shortly after I came home again. No compassionate co-worker this time. I went solo. Cried some. Added to the DVD collection later.
And here we are again. Old memories surface as “No Time To Die” is finally released after being held up during COVID. It looks like it will be shown locally. I’m not liking some of the spoiler alerts I’m hearing for Craig’s last Bond role, but I still want to go. Have to go.
As usual, most women I know have no interest, so I’ve been pondering which male relative or friend I might coerce to watch it with me. No worries, though. If it’s just me and my memories, I’ll still enjoy the experience. By now, it’s a family tradition and I’ll see it through.
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com)