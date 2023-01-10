Kevin McCarthy

U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy

WASHINGTON (TNS) — Rep. Kevin McCarthy won his 15th bid to become speaker of the House, but only at great cost.

To win the votes he needed to secure the gavel, McCarthy had to agree to a series of House rule changes that weakened the power of his post. On Monday night, the House approved those rules, which will govern how the chamber runs until the next election.

