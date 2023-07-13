ST. BONAVENTURE — Barry Evans has been working hard … on his game, but also his body.
So has newcomer Noel Brown.
That much was made evident by St. Bonaventure strength and conditioning coach Darryn Fiske, who has been documenting some of the Bonnies’ offseason weight room progress on his social media accounts.
“Barry got here at 185 pounds and (he’s) now at almost 215,” Fiske noted last week. “He had no love for the weights when he got here but has become a weight room warrior for us. … Still have a lot of work ahead of us, but love the progress.”
Evans began his collegiate career impressively, going for 12 points and eight rebounds in his Bona debut and totaling 27 points and 15 rebounds over his first three contests. He established himself as a rotational guy from the outset, starting the first 21 games of his freshman season. Even after transitioning to the bench in late January (in favor of guard Moses Flowers) and seeing his minutes dip slightly, he continued to display his potential, especially when attacking the basket and crashing the glass.
Despite this perceived demotion, Evans didn’t transfer, and seemingly never pouted, the way so many others would have in the current climate. The 6-foot-8 forward has apparently instead used a shaky end to the 2022-23 campaign — he played a mere couple of seconds in a Feb. 26 win against Saint Joe’s and logged just three minutes in a season-ending loss to Davidson — as motivation to be better this winter.
If Fiske’s post and his campus presence is any indication, Evans is on his way toward tangible improvement as a sophomore. But after being relegated to the bench, and with some of the more notable offseason additions that Bona made, where does that leave the Baltimore native in terms of his role in 2023-24?
BONA RETURNED all five starters, plus Evans, from last year’s 14-18 team and added, among others, talented guards Mika Adams-Woods (Cincinnati) and Charles Pride (Bryant). So, unlike last July, when the entire roster was new and every spot was essentially up for grabs, constructing a depth chart for this season figures to be a relatively straightforward exercise.
The assumption, from here, is that coach Mark Schmidt didn’t bring in Adams-Woods and Pride — a four-year starter at Cincinnati and a 1,500-point scorer, respectively — to come off the bench. Plus, it had become clear by last season’s end that Bona needed some help at both point guard and perimeter scoring.
And that’s what these two in particular bring to Bob Lanier Court.
A starting lineup featuring Adams-Woods and Pride would allow Flowers to return to six-man duty, where he thrived for the bulk of last winter, and take much of the pressure off Kyrell Luc by placing him in a more supportive role. It would also give the Bonnies three fifth-year guards in the backcourt, one of whom (Daryl Banks III) is a returning all-conference selection, plus a bench that features another fifth-year guard (Flowers) and a point guard that averaged 11 points, four assists and 33 minutes a night in his first year at the A-10 level.
And though there’s much for that stable still to prove, both individually and collectively, that’s about as ideal as it gets in what will be a hugely transitional year for the conference as a whole.
IN THE frontcourt, Yann Farell and Chad Venning, two of the team’s top three players from last year, will, of course, be back in those roles this season.
Farell, an All-Rookie Team selection, is more of a small forward, we know, but held his own as the starting ’4’ toward the end of last season and, at 6-foot-7, is suited to play that “stretch” spot in today’s more perimeter-oriented game. A 42 percent shooter from long range, he’s also one of the league’s rising stars at any position and could still see some time at the ‘3’ depending on other lineup combinations.
Venning, meanwhile, was a tremendous surprise after coming in overweight and a career five-points-per-game scorer at Morgan State, trimming down and averaging 13 points and six rebounds while establishing himself as a true go-to player in the post. With a year under his belt and another offseason to get in even better shape and sharpen his already-solid skills, he figures to potentially be that much better this year.
That makes for a starting five of Adams-Woods, Banks III, Pride, Farell and Venning, with Flowers and Luc two experienced and dependable options off the bench.
But who else will be part of the rotation?
FROM HERE, there still has to be a place for Evans. There’s too much potential there from a size, athleticism and nose-for-the-rim standpoint for him to not have a regular place in this lineup. Then, too, Brown, the hulking 6-foot-11, 270-pound George Washington transfer, should fill the backup center role vacated by Max Amadasun, and could be an upgrade at that assignment.
“Two-hundred-and-seventy pounds of twisted steel and looking to help bring the A-10 trophy home,” Fiske said of Brown. “Humble, hard-working and a great personality.”
Historically under Schmidt, Bona has played 8 ½-9 guys. Based on experience and ability, this would seem to be a safe bet on those 8 ½-9 guys (for now, anyway): The five aforementioned starters, with Flowers, Luc, Evans and Brown coming off the bench.
With this rotation, the Bonnies would have ostensibly added both depth and needed enhancements for this season; indeed, if ever there was a year in which Schmidt didn’t have to play his starting guards 35-plus minutes a night, this could be it (although that’s been said before and still needs to be proven in practice).
The question going forward will be how the possible emergence of a freshman — guard Miles Rose and forwards Duane Thompson and Melian Martinez — or two might change things come November.