COUDERSPORT, Pa. — There will be new faces in some new places at Coudersport this fall, but the Falcons are maintaining their high expectations even in what’s sure to be an unusual 2020 football season.
For the second year in a row, Coudy is tasked with replacing a 1,000-yard rusher. This year, the Falcons will have to retool on defense as well.
Still, coach Tom Storey and his team are hoping to reach the same pinnacle they’ve gotten to for the past two seasons: a District 9 championship.
“The biggest thing for us, obviously, is just building from each year to each year,” Storey said. “This year, the leadership can bring the younger guys up. You look at our roster and you’ll see we have a lot of young guys and some holes to fill from last year. But we have good kids that have come up, so we’re looking forward to piecing everything together and seeing what we have for this year.”
PERHAPS THE biggest hole Coudersport has to fill is the one left by running back Travis Gleason, who last year rushed for 1,187 yards and 19 touchdowns, both team highs.
But if there’s a program that’s proven it’s capable of filling those gaps, it’s Coudersport. Gleason replaced fellow 1,000-yard rusher Stephen Kelly from the season before.
This season, Storey has a few players that can step in and fill that role. Senior Brandt Kightlinger returns to the backfield after rushing for 368 yards and seven scores on 49 carries in 2019. In addition, Dylan Kelly, the younger brother to Stephen, is back after posting 356 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore last season.
“We have a few (talented rushers),” Storey said. “We have Brandt Kightlinger and Dylan Kelly, as well as a couple kids that played JV the last couple years we hope to fill in there. So hopefully we have a couple kids that can do the job.”
And, he added, there’s another candidate to lead Coudersport’s triple option rushing attack — quarterback Hayden Keck.
“I don’t know if we’ve ever had a 1,000-yard quarterback, but maybe he can step up from that position, and we’ll see what happens,” Storey said.
Keck nearly pulled that feat off in 2019, amassing 822 yards and 15 touchdowns on 139 carries. He also passed for 805 yards and six scores through the air, and that dual-threat capability is something Storey is looking to capitalize on in the upcoming season, even as the Falcons replace receivers John Minor and Jacob Pitcher from last season.
“He’s been ready to go, and he’s taken charge of the team and everything like that,” Storey said of his senior signal-caller. “He just needs to continue to do the same things. He makes those decisions in our option offense and has chances to do some stuff there, and as we always say, we’re hoping we’ll pass a little more this year, too.
“We have some stuff in there this year that will open (the playbook) up, so he can (pass) as well.”
AIDING IN those lofty expectations for Keck is the fact that Coudersport’s line remains nearly completely intact from a season ago. The Falcons return both offensive tackles — Cale Ayers and Brandon Goss — from 2019, as well as guards Kaden Blaniar and Dylan Hajzus.
“Our whole line is back except our center, and we have a couple guys that can fill in there,” Storey noted.
Listed at center this year are junior Allen Williams and freshman Sam Ayers.
Defensively, the Falcons have returning leadership at each position, but there will still be gaps to be filled at each of those groups.
Perhaps the most experienced unit will be the defensive front, which returns Cale Ayers, Goss, Kightlinger and Blaniar.
Meanwhile, at linebacker, Keck and Hajzus are back, as well as letterwinner Logan Ruter.
Then, in the secondary, Dalton Keglovits is back at safety after earning some valuable playing time a season ago. Kelly also returns to the defensive backfield.
“Defensively, we’re retooling, and we’ve had to put some good stuff in there,” Storey said, adding, “Each of the positions has some guys in there that can lead the way, and it’s the same thing with the offense. We have good kids that can come up and fill everything out, so fingers crossed that it all goes well.”
That leadership Storey referenced will be especially valuable after such a tumultuous offseason, during which it wasn’t known if there would even be a season. Storey says the Falcons are just handling things one day and practice at a time, and letting the rest fall into place.
“The way (we have looked at it) is that football is like life, and that everything is never certain,” Storey said. “For us, hopefully we’re trying to come back and get a three-peat and have that opportunity… The way we do things, we go day by day and take what we can get. So as soon as we could do stuff in July, we did, and we’ve been going at it since then and hoping and praying with fingers crossed that a season gets going, and luckily we’ll be doing it. So we’ll see what happens.”
THE RETURNING starters:
Cale Ayers, senior, 6-0, 230, offensive tackle/defensive tackle
Brandon Goss, senior, 6-0, 290, offensive tackle/defensive tackle
Hayden Keck, senior, 5-11, 175, quarterback/linebacker
Dalton Keglovits, senior, 6-0, 165, wide receiver/safety
Brandt Kightlinger, senior, 6-0, 170, running back/defensive end
Kaden Blaniar, junior, 5-9, 230, guard/defensive tackle
Dylan Hajzus, junior, 5-10, 215, guard/linebacker
ALSO LETTERING were:
Dylan Kelly, junior, 5-10, 165, running back/safety
Logan Ruter, junior, 5-9, 165, running back/linebacker
THE PLAYERS, by position:
Offense
Quarterbacks: Keck, Keglovits, Gavyn Ayers (fr., 6-0, 190)
Running Backs: Kightlinger, Kelly, Ruter, Josh Ross (sr., 5-7, 160), Xander Brown (so., 5-9, 140), Wyatt Daisley (so., 5-5, 120), Kyle Dunn (so., 5-10, 150), Corey Anderson (fr., 5-7, 145), Owen Deutschlander (fr., 5-11, 150), Colby Lewis (fr., 5-7, 135), Aden McCratic (fr., 5-7, 150)
Ends/Receivers: Alex Burd (sr., 5-11, 155), Viggo Brown (fr., 5-7, 140), Owen Chang (fr., 5-9, 135), Dylan Howard (fr., 5-9, 145), L.T. Myers (fr., 5-8, 125), Avrey Taylor (fr., 5-7, 125)
Guards/Tackles: C. Ayers, Goss, Blaniar, Hajzus, Guy Dunn (sr., 5-11, 170), Dylan Burdick (jr., 5-9, 225), Sage Strotman (jr., 5-11, 180), Cooper Rossman (so., 6-4, 265), Modiki Duell (fr., 5-11, 286), Wyatt Dynda (fr., 5-8, 140), James Liller (fr., 5-10, 250)
Centers: Allen Williams (jr., 5-7, 180), Sam Ayers (fr., 5-9, 185)
Defense
Ends: G. Dunn, Kightlinger, Williams, K. Dunn, G. Ayers
Guards/Tackles: C. Ayers, Goss, Blaniar, Burdick, Strotman, Rossman, Duell, Liller
Linebackers: Keck, Hajzus, Ruter, X. Brown, Daisley, S. Ayers, Anderson, Deutschlander, Dynda, Lewis, McCratic
Defensive Backs: Burd, Keglovits, Ross, Kelly, V. Brown, Chang, Howard, Myers, Taylor
THE SCHEDULE:
September
18 — Port Allegany, 7 p.m.
25 — at Cameron County, 7 p.m.
October
2 — Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.
9 — at Otto-Eldred, 7 p.m.
16 — Smethport, 7 p.m.
23 — at Port Allegany, 7 p.m.
30 — at St. Marys, 7 p.m.*
November
6 — Smethport, 7 p.m.*
*Indicates a game that will depend on District 9 postseason scheduling
NEXT: Port Allegany