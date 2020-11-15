BEMUS POINT — The Allegany-Limestone cross country teams finished the season with two individual Section 6 championships, and a team title for the Gators’ boys on Sunday.
Sophomore Angelina Napoleon won the Section 6 Class C2 girls title, while senior Ryan Wisniewski won the C2 boys, leading his team to a sectional championship.
Napoleon finished off an undefeated season with a Class C2 title, running the 3.1-mile Bemus Point Golf Course track in 19:44.28, nearly two full minutes ahead of runner-up Juliana Flick of Silver Creek.
“You can’t put together a better season than that,” A-L coach Kathy Stamets said of Napoleon’s undefeated year, “and today she was almost two minutes ahead of the next person in the race and that’s the way she’s been running all season.”
The A-L boys had been balanced all year, as three different runners (Wisniewski, Daniel Casey and Jacob Brink).
“We were really hopeful that coming out the other side, one of them would take that,” Stamets said. “With Ryan being our senior, it was fitting that he could go out with this being his last cross country race for Allegany-Limestone, (to) go out with that first place. I was really excited for him.”
The Gators had four runners in the top seven in the C2 boys and seven in the top 25 out of 58 runners. Wisniewski took first by 24 seconds, finishing with a time of 17:09.92. Juniors Casey (third, 17:37), Brink (fifth, 17:44) and Kohl Carpenter (seventh, 18:20) also finished in the top seven. Alex Redeye was 12th (18:42), Zack Krenzel 16th (19:25) and Kevin Voegelin (20:18).
“It was a great day, a great end to what we didn’t know if we would even have the entire season,” Stamets said. “So each meet that we got, we were happy to have and this for the boys team has kind of been a goal that we’ve been working on for the last five years.”
The A-L girls were second as a team, behind only Falconer in C2. Ashlyn Collins was second (23:04), Lilianna Peters 11th (23:11), Erin Sheehy 22nd (24:02) and Lindsey Kolb 24th (24:15).
“We didn’t have ideal weather conditions but that didn’t slow the kids down,” Stamets said of Sunday. “We had talked about the fact before we even got there that we weren’t going to have ideal conditions, but we needed to just keep our focus on what we needed to do and get the job done. They did a great job of that.”
— Olean took incomplete teams and did not compete for team scoring Saturday, but junior Sara Thomas was 15th in Class B2 with a time of 23:38. For the Olean boys, sophomore Jack DeRose was 22nd with a time of 19:21 and freshman Lucas Peterson-Volz was 38th in a time of 21:10.
Also in Class B2, Pioneer junior Brody Jones was second (16:49), Bryce Schoepflin 18th (18:57) and Michael Domster 19th (19:00), leading the Panthers’ boys to a fifth place finish. The Pioneer girls were second as a team, led by seventh-place B2 finisher Kevina Drennan (22:08) and Acadia Peirick in 11th (22:28), Molly Regan in 17th (23:58) and Faith Ruppert (24:07).
— In Class D, Franklinville/Ellicottville was fifth on both the boys and girls sides. Senior Tavi Riling was sixth (18:47), while Cayden Hatch was seventh (18:58) and Michael Stewart 20th (19:57). In the girls race, Tarryn Herman took 15th (24:13).
For Cattaraugus-Little Valley, the boys team was seventh while the girls did not compete in team scoring. John Visnesky was 12th (19:16) among Class D boys and Geoffrie Eisensmith 22nd (20:07). Emma Pocobello led the CLV girls, taking 12th (23:08).