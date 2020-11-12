SALAMANCA — Officials with the Tri-County Arts Council announced Wednesday that the Winter Art Market, scheduled for this upcoming weekend in Salamanca, has been canceled due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the region.
Arts Council officials said the move to cancel the event, slated for Saturday and Sunday at the Seneca Iroquois National Museum, was done as a precautionary measure out of concern for the artists and visitors.
Native American artists who had planned to present their art are Dan Hill, Jon A. Capasso, Penelope Minner, Mary Jacobs, Adrian John, Mariah Monroe, Mike Jones, Pete Jones, Jennifer D’Almonte and Samantha Jacobs. Other regionally respected artists who planned to display their work are Elliott Hutten, Eileen Weishan, Keith McKale, Michael Weishan and Karen A. Taverna.
Many of the artists have their work on their websites or in the Tri-County Arts Council at 110 W. State St. in Olean.