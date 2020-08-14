OLEAN — All who visited the 10th annual “Golf to Fight Cancer” golf tournament Wednesday in Olean received an unexpected surprise when one of the participants made a first-ever, hole-in-one-shot at the event sponsored by the Olean General Hospital Foundation.
Steve Jackson, foundation president, said what made the shot at the Bartlett Country Club even more special was that the golfer who accomplished the feat, Jim Kimble, won a new Kia Seltos car provided by Paul Brown Motors.
“For the past 10 years Terry Braiton, president of Paul Brown Motors, has donated a chance to win a vehicle if a participant hits a hole-in-one on the 15th hole at the Bartlett Country Club,” Jackson explained. Kimble, a resident of the Buffalo area, couldn’t be reached for a comment.
“It was really good to have something happen like that,” Jackson said of the hole-in-one. “Especially during a time when we can appreciate the good stuff that happens to others.”
Jackson said the foundation, which has had its challenges with fundraising given the current pandemic, was equally happy with the turnout of 144 golf participants. He said all safety measures were observed during the event, including the wearing of masks, temperature checks and use of hand sanitizers. In addition, golfers were provided take-out dinners, as opposed to the traditional sit-down meals following the tournament.
“It was a combined effort between the hospital volunteers” and others from the community,” he shared. “It really was a good event.”
Jackson added, “In the past nine years this tournament has raised $416,000 in support of cancer care, ensuring that our community has the most up-to-date equipment” provided to the Mildred Milliman Radiation Medicine Center.
“We have an uphill battle as everyone else does, however, our community has really come out to support OGH,” Jackson commented. “This year we have 39 different organizations that have chosen to sponsor the tournament and many others have given tangible items for the auctions. “We are fortunate and blessed to have such a caring community around us to support our hospital, physicians and caregivers.”
Jackson said the final figures of tournament funds raised haven’t been tallied yet, as the auctioned items and raffle amounts for prizes have to be added in.
The prizes were for a private hot air balloon ride over Letchworth State Park, a stay at the Allegiance Bed & Breakfast in Mt. Morris and a $100 Mastercard.
Auction items included a KitchenAid mixer, an Orlon Smoker cooker, American Tourist luggage and a JBL waterproof speaker, among others.
