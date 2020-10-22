SALAMANCA — With several years on the council already under his belt, Ward 4 resident Gary Wind has experience on his side when running for a seat on the Salamanca Common Council.
“I figured I would throw it out there and run,” he said.
With his time as alderman combined with his years as police chief, Wind is no stranger to city hall. He served as alderman in Ward 4 from 2002 to 2007 and again from 2015-16.
Wind first joined the Salamanca Police Department in 1983 and transferred to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office in 1985. In December 2010, Wind returned to the Salamanca Police Department and filled in as chief following the resignation of Troy Westfall.
Following his retirement in 2013, Wind’s successor as chief was Paul Myers, his opponent on the ballot. Wind is running on the Republican line.
“I at least have some knowledge of what goes on in the city with budgeting, being at the police department two-and-a-half years, and my experience with the fire department as far as public safety,” he explained.
Since he was last on the council, Wind said an issue he has been seeing in the city is the poor conditions of the roads and many people not keeping up with their properties.
“There’s no money coming in, so I don’t know what we’re going to do, to be honest with you,” he said. “It’s kind of a scary situation.”
Although he hadn’t kept up with the city’s operations since leaving office, Wind said he hasn’t heard anything negative about how the city’s been running.
However, Wind said the city has changed a lot since he was growing up. He said bringing funding back into the city could help, but he’s not sure how they can do that now.
“I don’t know what the deal is with the casino revenue money, where that sits, and the state is in trouble,” he said.
Looking ahead, Wind said he would like to see street and sidewalk repairs continue and would address concerns from Ward 4 residents as they come up.
“That’s about all I can offer at this time until I get back into it to see what’s really going on,” he added. “If you choose to elect me for my past experience, I will work hard to do my best for Ward 4 constituents and everybody else in the city.”