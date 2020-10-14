BRADFORD, Pa. — Still reacclimating from an early injury, Zach Williams was thrust into a big spot on Tuesday afternoon.
The junior goalkeeper responded with his best effort of the year.
Williams made 18 big saves, helping the Bradford boys soccer team survive its lowest offensive output of the season — and remain unbeaten — with a 2-0 win over St. Marys in a Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit 9 contest.
Gavin McGee (off a pass from Ethan Tate) and Andrew Kane each scored first-half markers for the Owls (11-0), who’d been averaging 6.1 goals and whose previous loss was three in wins over Port Allegany and Coudersport. Williams helped make those early scores stand for the duration.
“We approached Zach (about playing goalkeeper) last year and he was a little uncertain,” BHS coach Wes Lohrman said. “But he was willing to do whatever the team needed. He overcame an early injury in the year and I’m pleased with how he’s playing back there.”
Jonathan Chamberlain made 14 saves for St. Marys.
ECIC DIVISION III Pioneer 4, Cheektowaga 2
CHEEKTOWAGA — Josh Chitty and JT Carmody each scored a pair of second-half goals, with three of those coming in a six-minute stretch (from 56:00 to 62:00), to propel Pioneer.
Gavin George, Zach Coppola, Zander Terhune and Seth Higgins all picked up assists while Caden Waite made three saves for the Panthers (3-0). Andrew Lupejkis made four saves for Cheektowaga (1-3-1).