Every true Bills fan knows the depressing numbers.
The Patriots have won the last 11 AFC East titles, 17 of the past 19 division crowns and 34 of the previous 38 games against Buffalo. And two of those Bills’ victories came with an asterisk, one a meaningless season finale, the other with Hall-of-Fame-bound quarterback Tom Brady serving a “Deflategate” suspension.
But this year’s vibe is different.
Brady is now with Tampa Bay and thriving and the Pats, without him, are struggling.
One of the vexing questions in New England during its extended period of excellence was whether Brady made coach Bill Belichick’s reputation, or vice versa.
Based on an almost half-season sample, it would appear to be the former as Brady’s Bucs are an NFC South-leading 5-2 and he’s thrown 18 touchdown passes against four interceptions.
Meanwhile, Belichick’s Patriots stagger into Sunday afternoon’s critical game at Bills Stadium (1 o’clock, CBS-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM) at 2-4, the worst start since his first season in New England, and riding a three-game losing streak that includes home defeats of 33-6 to San Francisco and 18-12 to Denver.
And with Buffalo coming in at 5-2 and leading the division, albeit with losses in two of the last three games, the Bills are a 4-point favorite. That last happened in 2015 and it’s only the sixth time since 2000; however, the Patriots still won four of those first five games.
THE SLOW start has made Sunday’s game absolutely critical for New England, which already trails Buffalo by 2 ½ games. A loss tomorrow would put the Pats 3 ½ down, plus the tiebreaker, a tough hill to climb in their final nine contests. However, a win would reduce the margin to 1 ½ games and give them the early tiebreaker. (Related story, B-1).
One factor playing into New England’s benefit is the weather forecast. Currently it calls for rain with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s with the possibility of snow in the second half.
That’s good news for the Pats as Cam Newton, who took Brady’s place, has played horribly. Part of the problem, and this also plagued his predecessor, is a substandard receiving corps.
With Julian Edelman, by far the Patriots’ best wideout, sidelined by an injury, as well as fellow starter N’Keal Harry, the team’s receivers are Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers and Matthew Slater to go with tight end Ryan Izzo. If you haven’t heard of them, take a number.
But in foul weather, New England’s ground game – James White and Rex Burkhead – might do well against a Buffalo rushing defense that ranks 21st in the league and hasn’t been good until the second half of last Sunday’s Jets game. Both those backs are accomplished pass receivers and the best pure rusher might just be Newton, who has five of the team’s eight TDs on the ground.
Unfortunately, the Bills will be hard-pressed to respond in kind as their running game ranks 29th of 32 NFL teams, mustering a mere 97 yards a game.
Neither second-year pro Devin Singletary nor third-round draft choice Zack Moss has come close to performing as anticipated and that hasn’t helped in quarterback Josh Allen’s current tough stretch.
STILL, this game figures to come down to the quarterbacks, both of whom are coming off three-straight bad games.
Newton, a former NFL MVP with Carolina, missed a couple starts after a positive Covid-19 test. His passer rating in the season-opening win was 100.7. In last week’s loss to the 49ers it was 39.7. On the season, he’s completing 67 percent of his passes but he’s thrown only two touchdown passes and has seven interceptions, producing a below-average 71.7 passer rating.
Allen is struggling after an impressive beginning.
When the Bills got off to that 4-0 start, he was squarely in the early league MVP discussion, averaging 322 yards through the air per game, completing 71 percent of his passes with 12 TD throws, one pick and a 124.0 passer rating.
However in the past three games – losses at Tennessee (42-16) and home to Kansas City (26-17) and an unsightly 18-10 triumph over the winless Jets at the Meadowlands – Allen regressed to his 2018, ‘19 self. He made some bad decisions and struggled with his accuracy. Over that span his completion percentage dropped to 63 with four touchdown tosses, three interceptions and a 78.0 passer rating.
THERE’S also some pride at stake as neither Buffalo coach Sean McDermott nor Allen has ever beaten the Patriots while Belichick, given his team’s ugly start, has begun hearing that, indeed, it was Brady who was the real architect of the Pats’ nine Super Bowl trips and six wins since 2001.
One of Belichick’s problems is juicing up an offense that ranks 29th in the league at 19 points per game.
The Bills, who haven’t scored more than 18 in their past three, are still averaging 25 … the same number they’re giving up.
Then there are the injuries. Out for the Bills are guard Cody Ford (knee) and cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring), both starters. In addition, seven players are questionable: defensive tackles Vernon Butler (groin) and Quinton Jefferson (knee), defensive end Jerry Hughes, the defending AFC Defensive Player of the Week (foot), safety Micah Hyde (concussion), linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral), guard Brian Winters (knee) and cornerback Cam Lewis (wrist).
Besides Edelman and Harry, the Patriots, who always add mystery to the injury report, have listed 11 players as questionable, seven of them starters: cornerback Stephon Gilmore (knee) guards Shaq Mason (calf) and Joe Thuney (ankle), tackle Justin Herron (ankle), defensive end John Simon (shoulder), defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (ankle), linebacker Shilique Calhoun (knee). Also questionable is key reserve running back Damien Harris (ankle).
Besides the discouraging weather report, Buffalo will also be playing its fourth home game without the benefit of a sellout crowd. For the record, the last time the Bills beat New England in Orchard Park was in September of 2011.