Heading into the season’s third week, there were still 11 NFL unbeatens but only two games matched them against each other.
The marquee one comes Monday night when the Chiefs visit Baltimore in a meeting of 2-0 AFC teams.
But the other is almost equally fascinating as the Rams invade Bills Stadium to face Buffalo Sunday afternoon (1 o’clock CBS-TV, 95.7 FM, 100,1 FM, 550 AM).
FOR LOS ANGELES, it will mark the end of nine grueling days that featured four coast-to-coast trips.
The Rams flew to Philadelphia last Saturday, went back on Sunday, traveled to Buffalo today and return to L.A. tomorrow.
That frantic week was a product of the coronavirus. The original plan was for the Rams to stay for the week but, according to the NFL’s Covid-19 guidelines, the team would have been quarantined between its hotel and the practice field, so the decision was made to return to Los Angeles instead.
And as Sean McVay, the NFL’s youngest head coach (34), pointed out, “It’s only a challenge if we allow it to be.”
His Rams are off to their third-straight 2-0 start after holding off Dallas, 20-17, in the inaugural game at SoFi Stadium, then handling the Eagles in Philly, 37-19.
But this will be L.A.’s first real test as Dallas is only 1-1 because of a miracle onside kick that sealed the Cowboys’ rally from 15 points down in the final five minutes against Atlanta. And Philadelphia is 0-2, the same record as Buffalo’s first two victims – the Jets and Dolphins – opened with.
McVAY has been particularly impressed with the Bills’ offense – 29 points and 464 yards per game – particularly quarterback Josh Allen, whose 727 passing yards lead the league (he lost two of his 417 yards against Miami after the NFL reviewed tight end Dawson Knox’s catch/fumble). Allen, in those two games, has thrown six touchdown passes and no interceptions.
Of the Bills’ offense, McVay allowed, “There’s a lot of mixture in personnel, a lot of different looks they can present. And Josh’s ability to be able to beat you with his arm and legs and create off-schedule is a real winning edge. I’ve been impressed with him the first couple of weeks.”
Buffalo ranks first in NFL yards passing, third in yards gained and is tied for sixth in scoring, a virtual tie with the Rams.
The difference between the teams comes on defense and in an odd way. The Rams are tied for third in fewest points surrendered (18 per game), compared to Buffalo’s 23, but have given up 40 more yards per start than the Bills.
After beating the Jets, 27-17, in the opener, coach Sean McDermott’s crew held on for a 31-28 win last Sunday in Miami, mostly due to the absence of starting linebackers Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) and Matt Milano (hamstring).
AND, OH YEAH, a former Bill will be back in Buffalo on Sunday … L.A. wide receiver Robert Woods.
Buffalo drafted him in 2013’s second round – draft services called him “the most NFL-ready wideout” of that year – and after his rookie contract ran out following the 2016 season, he opted for free agency with the firing of coach Rex Ryan and the tumultuous end to general manager Doug Whaley’s tenure.
The Rams signed him and earlier this month he received a four-year, $65 million contract. And the lifelong Southern California resident is enthused about his return to Western New York.
“I grew to love Buffalo,” he admitted. “Being from LA, going to USC, I never really got a chance to experience another city, especially another weather climate like that. So going to Buffalo, being in the snow, seeing the football culture there, I loved it. Real, true fans. A fun place to play. If you’re not wearing Bills gear in the city, they’re looking at you funny.”
Woods is coming off consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons and, with Cooper Kupp, were the key targets for quarterback Jared Goff until he threw three touchdown passes to tight end Tyler Higbee in Sunday’s win at Philadelphia.
FOR THE second straight game, the Bills will have no fans in-stadium, on a near-perfect fall afternoon weatherwise, though winds will be in the upper teens.
Thus, the telling aspect in this early-season meeting of unbeatens is Buffalo’s injury report.
Both Edmunds and Milano practiced on Friday, but are listed as questionable tomorrow. That’s also the case with nickel cornerback Taron Johnson (groin).
Meanwhile, three players are definitely out: Knox (concussion protocol), rookie running back Zack Moss (toe) and reserve linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (quad).
Moss’ absence indicates that starter Devin Singletary will likely share carries with veteran T.J. Yeldon. And, depending on the status of Edmunds and Milano and without Phillips, the Bills could be facing a second-straight game with only five active linebackers.