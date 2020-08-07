OLEAN — Sometime next week, airplanes are expected to start dropping small green bait packs containing rabies vaccine for raccoons over several towns in northern Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
It’s an expansion of a program the U.S. Department of Agriculture has conducted in Erie and Niagara counties since the early 1990s when rabies spread through Western New York’s raccoon population, according to Eric Wohlers, director of the Cattaraugus County Health Department’s Environmental Health Division.
Wohlers told members of the county Board of Health during a virtual ZOOM video conference Wednesday that the program is part of a push across the Eastern seaboard over the next 30 years to stamp out rabies among raccoons, a major vector for the deadly disease.
The USDA will distribute 626,400 bait vaccination packets over Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties, he added. Based on the USDA distribution map, three Cattaraugus County towns would be affected — Perrysburg, Freedom and Yorkshire. Parts of five other towns would also be affected: Dayton, Persia, Otto, East Otto and Ashford. A small amount of the western portions of the Allegany towns of Rushford and Centerville are included in the vaccine drop.
Raccoons are vaccinated against rabies when they eat the wildlife rabies vaccine contained in the baits. “During the baiting period, residents may see and hear low-flying aircraft,” said Wohlers. Humans and pets cannot get rabies from the bait.
Wohlers advised residents who come upon one in the next week or two to toss it somewhere wildlife is likely to find it. Gloves should be worn when moving them, and keep it away from pets and children. If the bag is damaged, dispose of the matchbox-sized packets in the trash. Along with the vaccine, the packets include vegetable shortening, vegetable oil, wax, icing, sugar and flavoring to encourage raccoons to eat them.
Rural areas will be covered by airplanes, suburban areas with helicopters and populated areas will be covered by vehicles.
The USDA has partnered with the state Department of Health, county health departments, Cornell University and the Seneca Nation to fight rabies in wildlife.
Wohlers said the USDA plans are to eradicate rabies in New York and New England in the next five years and continue the vaccinated bait program southward to Georgia over the next 25 years.
In other rabies news, there were also eight post-exposure rabies vaccinations in July, generally given when the animal cannot be tested. They included bites from three bats, a cat, a dog, a raccoon, a skunk and a woodchuck.
Wohlers said the July 11 drive-through rabies clinic at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds was successful, but long due to delays from a thunderstorm and power outage. There were 609 animals vaccinated: 446 dogs, 159 cats and four ferrets. The next rabies clinic will be Sept. 19.
