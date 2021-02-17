In the age of coronavirus, the easiest way to watch your local high school sporting event might be on your couch, or seated in front of a computer.
As New York started its long-delayed high-risk winter athletic seasons this month but with limited or no spectators permitted, many school districts have scrambled to create virtual options for their sports fans to watch games. Section 6 presently does not allow spectators to attend indoor winter events.
Whether on Facebook, YouTube or on school district websites, live-streams of many Big 30 schools’ home games can be found this basketball season.
Olean athletic director Steve Anastasia said the school planned to upgrade its video technology before the current restrictions on fan attendance.
“We were lucky. Like most schools, we have a company called Hudl that we have a school package through,” Anastasia aid. “We purchased a Focus camera which is mounted in your gymnasium and you’re able to film with that. It films, it livestreams. It’s for coaches for scouting and it shoots it right to their account. So we actually put that up this fall, it was the first year we’ve had it, so anything in our high school gym, we use that focus camera, it’s the same link, it’s been awesome. I know Salamanca and Allegany and a lot of other schools have (the focus camera) as well.”
Boys and girls varsity and JV basketball games are presented on Olean’s athletics YouTube channel, while other sports are featured on a site on the school district web page. Olean has also set up streaming video equipment in the middle school gym (for modified games) and the pool for swim meets.
Anastasia said the school is also providing links to other schools’ streaming sites when they become available.
“Our internal stuff wasn’t too bad because we were pretty much going to be equipped for that this year anyways, so it just happened to work out,” Anastasia said. “That’s probably one thing that has worked out this year. But we were being equipped to do that anyways to it worked out so it’s easier for us. But other schools were caught off-guard, so getting their links and information is last-minute stuff. We try to get it to the public through our web page and through ParentSquare, where we send it to every parent in school. I think the hardest part is getting the information from other schools, but ours has been pretty good thanks to our tech department. They got it up and running pretty quickly.”
Presented below is a list of where high school sports fans can watch games (with links provided). This list will be updated as more links are provided:
Allegany-Limestone: The Gators’ games are streamed on YouTube Via the ALCS Athletics channel.
Archbishop Walsh: The Eagles’ games are streamed on Facebook Live, via the Archbishop Walsh Academy page.
Bolivar-Richburg: Wolverines basketball games, including JV and varsity boys and girls contests, can be found on the Bolivar-Richburg CSD Athletics YouTube channel. Wrestling, modified basketball and boys volleyball contests are streamed on the school district website.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley: The Timberwolves’ home games can be found on the district web site under the ”Streaming Sporting Events” link on the main menu.
Cuba-Rushford: The Rebels’ home games at the Middle/High School are streamed on the RebXShow YouTube channel. Other games held at the Elementary School are streamed on the CRCS website.
Ellicottville: The Eagles’ games are available through the ECS Live Sports YouTube channel.
Fillmore: Viewers can find the Eagles' games in the NFHS Network.
Franklinville: The Panthers’ games are on the school district website.
Olean: The Huskies’ varsity and JV basketball games (boys and girls) are all on the Olean Athletics Youtube channel. Boys swimming and modified basketball games are on the school district’s website.
Pioneer: The Panthers’ home games are on the Pioneer Panthers Athletics YouTube. Pioneer also compiled a list of its road opponents’ streaming sites.
Portville: The Panthers host their live-streaming through the Portville Central School District YouTube channel, with links also posted on the school district web site.
Salamanca: The Warriors stream games through the school district website, with links for boys basketball, girls basketball and bowling. The basketball games are also on YouTube.
Scio: The Tigers’ games are presented on the school district website under the Live Stream — Home Events link on the main menu.