ST. MARYS, Pa. — Macy West and Jadyn Brabham combined for 21 kills to lead Oswayo Valley past hosting St. Marys, 3-1 (25-21, 25-17, 17-25, 25-16), on Saturday in non-league play.
Megahn McGonnell and Lindsey Reiter each tallied six kills for St. Marys, while Olivia Smith had four.
Oswayo Valley now stands at 2-1 on the year. St. Marys fell to 1-1.
VOLLEYBALLNON-LEAGUEElk Catholic 3, Coudersport 0ST. MARYS, Pa. — Julia Aikens and Haley Baron each recorded seven kills to lead Elk Catholic to a 25-8, 25-20, 25-22 win over Coudersport in non-league play.
Maddie Marzullo added five kills for the Crusaders (3-0). Gabby Weisner had four kills and four aces, while Moira Stanisch had three kills, two aces and 18 assists. Tami Geci registered a team-high 20 digs.
BOYS SOCCER SENECA HIGHLANDS INTERMEDIATE UNIT 9Bradford 5, St. Marys 4ST. MARYS, Pa. — Mitchell Strauss scored the game-winning goal in the 76th minute to lift Bradford to its second-straight win to begin the season.
The Owls (2-0) overcame a 4-2 deficit and overshadowed a big game from St. Marys’ Matthew Palmer, who had a hat trick.
Gavin McGee and Andrew Kane both scored twice for the Owls. Cam Austin and Strauss each had an assist, while McGee had two assists.
Alex Rimmer made eight saves in net for Bradford and Tristan Dragoone had three.
Vinicius Nunez had a goal and Aiden McKay had six saves for St. Marys (1-2)
Kane 5, Northern Potter 1ULYSSES — Five different Wolves scored as Kane rolled to a road win at Northern Potter.
Adian Markert, John Feikls, Josh Greville, Dillon Illerbrun and Alec Huckabone each scored for Kane (2-0).
Isaac Smith, Feikls and Cole Walker had assists, while Huckabone and Caleb White combined for four saves for the Wolves.
NoPo scored on an own goal and fell to 0-3 with the loss.
GIRLS SOCCER SENECA HIGHLANDS INTERMEDIATE UNIT 9Bradford 8, St. Marys 1ST. MARYS, Pa. — Kelsea Austin racked up five goals to push her season total to 12 through three games as Bradford earned its third-straight win.
Marissa Miller scored twice for the Lady Owls (3-0), while Dawn Flynn added a score.