WELLSVILLE — With two convincing victories and an exciting second-set rally, the Wellsville girls volleyball team managed to stay unbeaten with a Senior Night triumph on Wednesday night.
Mattie Buckley, one of the team’s two seniors, was a key contributor, totaling 18 assists and nine aces. Behind her, the Lions mostly rolled in the first (25-15) and third (25-9) sets and stormed back from a 10-point deficit in set two for a 25-23 win and the 3-0 sweep of Arkport/Canaseraga in a Steuben County matchup.
Jaelyn Knapp posted five kills, five aces and four digs while Marley Adams notched seven kills and nine aces for the Lions (3-0). Brooklyn Stisser chipped in with nine kills.
“The game was a feel-good win that was so much fun to watch,” Wellsville coach Shannon Steiner said.
Arkport/Canaseraga fell to 0-3.