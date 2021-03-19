WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville girls volleyball team opened the 2021 season with a 3-0 sweep of Hammondsport, the two-time defending Section 5 champions and four-time Steuben County League title holders, by scores of 25-17, 25-8 and 25-15.
Junior Marley Adams had eight kills, two blocks and four aces, junior Brooklyn Stisser served for 25 points including nine aces to go with four kills and three blocks while senior setter Mattie Buckley had four aces and 14 assists. Junior Kaylee Coleman had five kills and two aces.
"They played very well for the first game and just a week of practice, but they are veterans and have played together for years," said first-tear Wellsville coach Shannon Steiner. "The serving was consistent and they controlled the game at the net."
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Genesee Valley/Belfast 3, Hinsdale 1
BELMONT — Genesee Valley/Belfast took the first two games and avoided a late stumble to hold off Hinsdale 25-5, 25-16, 21-25, 25-16 in a season-opening match.
For GV/Belfast, Addison Herring had 16 assists and seven aces, Katelyn Sadler added eight kills, two aces and two assists and Tori Babbitt had 10 kills and two aces.
“This is my first year coaching the girls varsity,” GV/Belfast coach Darren Bradt said. “We lost all starters from last year. It’s a pretty new team. plus we’ve got a lot of girls who came over from soccer this year.
“For a new team, we were kind of nervous going in, but our first game especially our serves were really good, our passing was good. We did a good job getting through that (first game). For kind of a brand new team I was pretty happy getting that win.”
For Hinsdale, Barissa Kirtz marked two aces and 10 digs while Courtney Veno had nine digs.