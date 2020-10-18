ANDOVER — Playing back-to-back games 24 hours apart can be a tough task, particularly in soccer.
That was what the Wellsville boys team was faced with when hitting the road for the first time Saturday after shutting out Scio the night before. But the Lions, despite being pressured throughout, answered the call.
Cooper Brockway tallied what proved to be the game-winner, heading in a perfect Cody Costello corner kick cross midway through the second half, and Wellsville fended off Andover/Whitesville, 4-2, in a non-league matchup.
Aiden Riley scored off an Ethan Bailey feed to give the Lions a 1-0 lead before Spencer Cook tied it after halftime for A/W. Costello tallied eight minutes later to help Wellsville retake the advantage and Brockway made it 3-1 with his header. Cormac Brown scored off a Cook pass to bring A/W back in it once more before Sam Schmidt found the back of the net off Jake Schrlau’s direct kick to put the game away.
Logan Dunbar made four saves for the Lions (4-0-1) while Colby Gaines stopped 12 shots, including a first-half penalty kick, for A/W (0-4-1).
SENECA HIGHLANDS INTERMEDIATE UNIT 9
Bradford 6, Coudersport 1
BRADFORD, Pa. — Cameron Austin and Gavin McGee each had two goals and an assist as Bradford topped visiting Coudersport.
Tripp Hoover and Calyb Geist each had a marker for the Owls (12-0), while Brayden Ervin had two assists and Ethan Tate added a helper. Zach Williams made five saves in the win.
Jacob Hooftallen tallied the Falcons’ lone goal. Coudersport dropped to 5-6-1 with the loss.
Galeton 9, Northern Potter 0
ULYSSES, Pa. — Jake Cochran racked up five goals while Ty Stover and Zachary Pagano each added a goal and an assist to power Galeton.
Northern Potter fell to 0-12.
Port Allegany 1, Elk County Catholic 0
KERSEY, Pa. — Hunter Whitney tallied off a Syrus Sauers feed with nine minutes remaining to lift Port Allegany (4-7-1).
Ty Guilds came up with 15 saves to preserve the shutout while Ryan Jovenitti had two stops for Elk County Catholic.
ECIC DIVISION III
East Aurora 9, Pioneer 0
EAST AURORA — East Aurora moved to 4-0 after its fourth-straight shutout in which its outscored opponents 21-0.
Pioneer dropped its second-straight following a 3-0 start.