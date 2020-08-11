WELLSVILLE — Wellsville Central School Superintendent David Foster announced Monday that the opening day for students for the 2020-2021 school year will be delayed until Sept. 14. The original first date for students returning was Sept. 8.
The additional time is needed for faculty and staff to make physical changes to classrooms, and the school, while providing faculty time to plan for this new environment for instruction.
Foster said all elementary students, grades pre-k through five, are scheduled to return to school in person for full days on Sept. 14. Secondary students will follow a hybrid schedule.
Grade six will attend classes in school on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be a day of at-home instruction.
Grades seven through 12 students will either attend classes at school on Monday and Thursday or Tuesday and Friday. Remote at-home learning will occur on Wednesday each week. Students will additionally be given at-home work for days they are not at school, either Monday and Thursday or Tuesday and Friday.
The district will announce additional Q&A community meeting dates that will occur before Aug. 21.