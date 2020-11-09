WARREN, Pa. — The unbeaten run has come to an end.
The Bradford girls soccer team suffered its first defeat on Saturday, a 2-1 decision to Warren in the first round of the PIAA Class AAA state playoffs.
The loss dropped Bradford to 14-1 and concluded a season which saw the Owls routinely thrash District 9 opponents en route to an undefeated regular season before they secured their third-consecutive District 9 championship.
With all that in mind, Bradford coach Warren Shaw hopes his players were able to take it all in along the way.
“We may have gotten beat today; Warren is very good,” he said. “But I told the girls, this whole season, you just have to soak it up and enjoy the ride. If the only thing you think about is winning and about the current thing going on, you can’t enjoy the rest of your time. They’re a bunch of great girls who worked their tails off, and it was fun to watch.”
The Dragons grabbed a 2-0 lead going into halftime.
Just seven minutes into the game, Bradford was called for a handball inside the box that gave Warren’s Georgie Bickling a penalty kick — a shot she converted.
Then, at the 17:55 mark, Paige Johnson bodied in a corner kick from Bickling to double that advantage.
After halftime, though, the Owls started to apply the pressure and outshot Warren by a near 2-to-1 margin in the second half.
Maddi Cowburn punched in a penalty kick at the 27:15 mark after Warren was called for a handball in the box. That score drew Bradford to within 2-1.
However, Warren goalkeeper Alyssa Andersen managed to stop all of Bradford’s other chances, including a few point-blank shots.
Her biggest moment came just six minutes into the second half. Cowburn broke loose for a breakaway opportunity, but Andersen deflected her shot.
However, Kelsea Austin was waiting on the rebound and fired a missile on goal, only for it to end up in the stomach of Andersen. Those two saves kept Warren’s advantage at 2-0 at the time.
Late in the game, Cowburn had a few runs and crosses in the box that also were stymied. Andersen finished with 10 saves.
“Our girls didn’t give up. But my hat’s off to (Andersen),” Shaw said. “I mean, my goodness. We score a lot of goals, and she was just on point. We had a lot of point-blank shots and she just stoned us.
“But we didn’t give up. There were periods we lapsed or saw some tiredness, but overall our mindset was we’ll come out and still win this. The girls never gave up.”
Shaw heaped praise on Cowburn, who consistently gave Bradford chances down the stretch.
“She’s phenomenal. At certain points, they had three players on her and she was still working the ball around them,” he said. “We needed to help her out a little more a couple times and didn’t … the only thing that stopped her today was time. It didn’t help (that) there were a lot of hands on her back and pushing, but she’s a phenomenal player.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I Wellsville 2, Genesee Valley 1
BELMONT — Marley Adams and Jaylynn Mess both scored second-half goals as Wellsville edged GV in both teams’ regular-season finale.
After a scoreless first half, Adams broke the ice by finishing a rebound three minutes into the second frame. Mess gave the Lions a 2-0 lead and control by sending home a Kaylie Fuller pass at the 22:02 mark.
Sierra Burrows tallied off an Emera Aquila cross with 3:13 remaining for the Jaguars, who had a four-game winning streak snapped, but still finished 9-4.
Makenna Dunbar made nine saves for Wellsville, which finished the year 2-5-2 and avenged a previous 2-0 loss to the Jaguars. Ashley Burrows turned away 10 shots for GV.