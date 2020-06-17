SALAMANCA — Residents of the Salamanca City Central School District passed a budget with no change in the tax levy for the next school year as well as the acquisition of three properties for potential future projects
Salamanca’s proposed $43.54 million budget for the 2020-21 school year passed Tuesday by a 666-134 tally.
“The voter turnout was fantastic. The turnout reflected our effort to get information out to the community in a timely, responsible fashion so individuals voting knew what they were voting on before the ballots came,” said Robert Breidenstein, district superintendent. “I think that helped draw 820 voters to return their ballots back to the district.”
Breidenstein said the success of the absentee ballot vote was primarily due to the district clerk, Janet Koch, who oversaw the printing, distribution, mailing, collecting and counting of the ballots.
“Janet did a fantastic job, from getting the information from the New York State School Board Association to attorneys to mobilizing an army of our staff members to come in and social distance stuff envelopes and get them out to the community,” he added. “The success of the vote is in no small part due to Janet’s efforts to make sure everyone had their ballots in a timely fashion.”
Also as expected, incumbent Kerry John (743 votes) was elected to one vacant seat on the Board of Education as the only name on the ballot. There were also 29 write-in votes. John will begin his next five-year term on July 1, 2020, serving through June 2025.
The proposed budget includes $1.12 million more in spending compared to the current school year’s budget, a 3 percent increase. However, the tax levy will remain at $250,000 for the third consecutive year. Since the 2013-14 school year, the tax levy has been reduced by $3.18 million.
“This budget reflects our long-range fiscal commitment to funding the necessary programs that the school district and the community support,” Breidenstein said. “We’ve decreased taxes by over 91 percent over the past 10 years, which I think is a significant accomplishment for our district.”
Breidenstein said the district is going to have to face some adversity when students and staff return to the classrooms this fall, and the school board was committed to making certain they had the necessary resources to fund programs, to maintain critical staff and provide the types of infrastructure to keep everyone safe in a post-coronavirus world.
“That takes some conversion, takes some vision and takes a lot of hard work,” he added. “I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank Karen Magara, our assistant superintendent for finance, and the building principals for being exceptionally strong advocates for children in our budget development process as far back as October.”
Among the stand out inclusions of the budget that Breidenstein mentioned are new hires such as an assistant director of pupil/personnel services, responding to the districts increasing enrollment in the younger grades, and some speech and language positions and a new chief equity and diversity office to handle the increasingly diverse demographics in the district.
“The board made the conscious decision many months ago that we need to be looking at our academic and our social programming with the cultural respect that is more pressing and prevalent than ever,” he added. “Plus, the reality that we’re not cutting programs and not letting staff go. We’re maintaining our core integrity of our academic and our instructional programs, and those are built and predicated on excellent staff members being a part of our Salamanca family.”
Voters also approved the acquisition of two properties by the district — one on Fern Avenue and one on Front Avenue — and the lease of a Front Avenue property for a total $130,912.51 with no tax impact for the possibility for future renovations at the Iroquois Drive campus and Veterans Memorial Park with a 657-157 tally.
“The two Front Avenue properties fit with our long-range plans for the use of Vets Park,” Breidenstein explained. “With the community’s support for those two pieces of properties, we anticipate putting forward additional referendums.”
Although there are no set plans or timetable for when the future project could come about, Breidenstein said it would include using the property for additional parking, seating and green space while maintaining the park in a safe environment.
The property on Fern Avenue already borders other district-owned parcels on Fern and Front avenues, Breiendestein said. “That property will be used for additional improvements on the main campus,” he added.
In 2021, plans to renovate much of the track and field area are part of the third phase of the district’s ongoing capital project. Breidenstein said there hasn’t been much discussion yet for what this new property would be used for, but it would be part of a future referendum tied in with the district’s long-range facility, athletic and operational needs.
“I would like to thank the community for their overwhelming support by over 80 percent on all our propositions,” he added. “That’s a good day, and that helps understand that we’re getting the word out to the community and the community is responding positively with their vote.”
RESULTS IN OTHER DISTRICTS:
—At Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School, voters approved a $26.51 million budget for the 2020-21 school year with a 642-253 tally.
A second resolution authorizing the purchase of two 70-passenger school buses for $138,000 each, one 35-passenger bus for $62,700 and one wheelchair-accessible 30-passenger bus for $69,200 passed, 642-260. A third proposition authorizing the purchase of 3.3 acres of land at 41 Carter St., Cattaraugus, for $40,000 was approved, 551-351. A fourth proposition authorizing a $65,000 payment to the Cattaraugus Free Library and $65,000 to the Memorial Library of Little Valley was approved, 582-323.
In the school board election, Robert Forster (768 votes) and Benjamin Stoll (765) were elected to three-year terms and Jim McDonnell (752) was elected to a one-year term.
—At Ellicottville Central School, voters approved a $13.22 million budget for the 2020-21 school year with a 547-100 tally.
A second proposition to lease two 66-passenger school buses for $38,800 each and one wheelchair-accessible 22-passenger bus for $15,200 passed, 546-101. A third proposition authorizing a $65,000 payment to the Ellicottville Memorial Library passed, 481-165.
In the school board election, Karl Northrup was elected for a five-year term, receiving 590 votes.
—At Randolph Central School, voters approved a $20.19 million budget for the 2020-21 school year with a 543-90 tally.
In the school board election, David A. Adams and Louise Boutwell were elected to three-year terms, receiving 563 and 583 votes, respectively.
