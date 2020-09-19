EMPORIUM, Pa. — For the second night in a row, the Cameron County girls volleyball team gave a formidable opponent an earnest test.
But for the second night in a row, it came up just short.
Mallory McKimm (3 blocks) and Morgan Lorenzo (9 service points) each totaled six kills and the Red Raiders rallied from deficits of 1-0 and 2-1 to force a fifth set, but were ultimately bested Elk County Catholic, 25-21, 16-25, 25-19, 20-25, 15-4 in a non-league matchup Friday night.
This came one night after Cameron County took the first set against North Tier League power Otto-Eldred before falling in four. Reggie Goodrow handed out a team-best 23 assists while Hailey Hilfiger (9 points) notched six kills and five blocks for the Red Raiders (2-2).
NON-LEAGUE
Johnsonburg 3, Smethport 0
JOHNSONBURG, Pa. — Playing its fourth match in five days, Smethport came up short, falling to Johnsonburg, 25-12, 25-15, 25-16.
Chloe Costa collected five digs and two aces, while Bailey Fitzsimmons had 10 digs and three aces for the Hubbers, who fell to 0-4 after dropping North Tier matches on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Smethport will host Coudersport on Monday (6 p.m.).