SMETHPORT, Pa. — When Adam Jack took over as head coach of the Smethport football program in 2017, the team hadn’t had a winning season since 2004.
Since then, the Hubbers have rattled off back-to-back winning campaigns, and Jack enters his fourth year with high expectations for a senior-heavy team. After going 9-0 in 2018’s regular season before falling to Coudersport in the District 9 Class A final, the Hubbers took a slight step back in 2019. However, that step back included another winning season (6-5), as well as a playoff victory before getting bounced by Coudersport again in the district semifinals.
Two years of playoff experience, Jack said, will serve his team well in 2020.
“We are returning nine starters on both sides of the ball from a team that was able to squeak out a winning season and win a playoff game last year,” Jack said. “I think these guys are set up and their expectations for each other are high, as well, to have a successful year.”
Junior quarterback Noah Lent enters his third season under center for Smethport, and will have his entire offensive line returning in front of him.
“(Lent) is a dynamic player,” Jack said of his signal-caller, who, as a sophomore, accounted for 1,503 yards of offense (852 rushing yards, 651 passing yards, 16 total touchdowns). “We’re looking for him to continue to be a leader both on and off the field, and step up his game as far as understanding and controlling the offense.”
SMETHPORT ALSO returns the diminutive (5-foot-5, 135 pounds), but tough-as-nails skilled player Braedon Johnson, a 2019 Big 30 all-star. The Hubbers will use Johnson in multiple facets of their offense, Jack said, attempting to take advantage of matchups when possible.
“(Johnson) is the ultimate leader for us right now,” Jack said. “He’s one of our guys that we’re looking to get the ball to quite often, and he’s a huge playmaker for us on defense, as well.”
There are holes to fill, of course, as there are every season for high school football teams.
The departure of Bryent Johnson and Hunter Lent to graduation leaves Smethport with a few battles for starting roles at skill positions. Jack will turn to Aiden McKean, Richie McDowell and several others to take the snaps left by graduating seniors. Defensively, the Hubbers boast a deep defensive line, with the likes of Adenn Stevens, Michael Tanner and Tyler Howes manning the interior, with Kameron Rounsville, Trevor Zuver and Brandon Higley plugging the ends.
THE HUBBERS will begin their season on the road at Otto-Eldred next Friday, as part of their revamped six-game schedule competing against other small schools in the region. Jack said that in general, he feels that what amounts to the typical D9 Small School North will be even more competitive than a year ago.
“You can’t ignore what Coudersport has done the past two years, and Otto-Eldred is as talented across the board,” Jack said. “We’re working to get up there and compete with those guys.”
Jack also mentioned Port Allegany and Elk County Catholic as other teams that have improved from last season. The Hubbers will host ECC in week two before traveling to the Gators the following week.
While there is still much uncertainty on how exactly the season will play out, Jack said that his players have accepted the protocols that the state has in place for athletics. “We’re screening on a daily basis and making sure the kids pass the temperature check requirements,” Jack said. “And, on the field, we’re trying to as coaches keep our masks on and keep the kids distanced as much as possible.”
The delayed start to the season has also left Smethport, and every other District 9 team, with a fourth week of practice before beginning competition.
Other changes to the 2020 season such as the potential for limited fans, Jack said, will take some getting used to. However, the chance to play football this fall, no matter what the circumstances, is worth it for Smethport.
“They’re a seasoned bunch,” Jack said. “I’m really happy that these kids get the chance to be on the field together for their senior year, when there were questions over whether they would be able to do that for a while.”
THE RETURNING starters:
Kameron Rounsville, senior, 5-9, 170, guard/defensive end
Trevor Zuver, senior, 5-9, 145, defensive end
Adenn Stevens, senior, 5-9, 225, tackle both ways
Michael Tanner, senior, 6-1, 193, tackle both ways
Tyler Howes, senior, 6-1, 255, center/defensive tackle
Braedon Johnson, senior, 5-5, 135, running back/safety/linebacker
Lucas Fowler, senior, 5-9, 150, running back/linebacker
Logan Christie, senior, 5-11, 150, defensive back
Ryli Burrit, senior, 5-11, 150, wide receiver/defensive back
Ritchie McDowell, senior, 6-1, 175, tight end/defensive back
Noah Lent, junior, 6-0, 155, quarterback/free safety
Travis Cooney, junior, 6-0, 180, guard/linebacker
ALSO LETTERING were:
Ryan Pelchy, sophomore, 6-0, 170, running back/defensive end
Brandon Tingley, sophomore, 5-9, 145, defensive end
Keegan Watson, sophomore 5-11, 225, line both ways
Aiden McKean, sophomore, 5-10, 155, wide receiver/defensive back
THE PLAYERS, by position:
OffenseQuarterbacks:
Lent, Trent Neff (jr., 6-0, 155)
Running Backs:
Johnson, Fowler, Christie, Zuver, Pelchy, Zach Blauser (so., 5-10, 150), Hayden Leet (so., 5-8, 195), Brentton McDowell (fr., 5-5, 170)
Ends/Receivers:
Burritt, Dalton Daryn (sr., 5-9, 165), McDowell, Brandon Higley (jr., 5-10, 175), John Adamoski (jr., 6-0, 145), McKean, Jackson Faes (so., 5-10, 145), Tristen Taylor (so., 5-10, 135), Ryan Mason (fr., 6-0, 150), Deagen Mendell (fr., 5-4, 130), Gavin McCabe (fr., 5-4, 120)
Guards/Tackles:
Rounsville, Stevens, Tanner, Cooney, Owen Holmberg (so., 6-2, 220), Tingley, Seth Sanderson (so., 5-11, 195), Jacob Knapp (so., 5-9, 165), Robert Hargett III (fr., 5-11, 216), Bennett Harris (fr., 5-10, 200), Logan Hurlburt (fr., 5-8, 170), Cole Szuba (fr., 5-8, 230)
Centers:
Howes, Watson
Kicker:
Matthew Nolte (sr., 6-1, 215)
DefenseEnds:
Rounsville, Zuver, Higley, Pelchy, Tingley, Sanderson, Knapp
Guards/Tackles:
Stevens, Tanner, Howes, Holmberg, Watson, Hargett III, Harris, Hurlburt
Linebackers:
Johnson, Fowler, Cooney, Blauser, Leet, McDowell, Szuba
Defensive Backs:
Christie, Burritt, McDowell, Daryn, Lent, Neff, Adamoski, McKean, Faes, Taylor, Mason, Mendell, McCabe
THE SCHEDULE:
September
18 — at Otto-Eldred, 7 p.m. 25 — Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.
October
2 — at Port Allegany, 7 p.m. 9 — Cameron County, 7 p.m. 16 — at Coudersport, 7 p.m. 23 — Otto-Eldred, 7 p.m. 30 — at Bradford*, 7 p.m.
November
6 — at Ridgway*, 7 p.m. *Indicates a game that will depend on District 9 postseason scheduling
