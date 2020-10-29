FILLMORE — It’s no secret that Fillmore has one of Allegany County’s best boys soccer offenses every year.
The Eagles showed that off on Tuesday, as they scored four goals in the game’s first five minutes on their way to flying past Scio, 7-3, in an Allegany County Div. 1 game.
Mitch Ward had a hat trick for Fillmore, and dished out two assists to go with his three goals.
Carter Sisson scored two goals for the Eagles,while Alex Ellsworth and Isaiah Voss each added a goal. Brent Zubikowski and Noah Strickland each added an assist.
“I loved how we were constructing offense and playing nice two-touch soccer,” Fillmore coach Jamie Mullen said. “We need to get our minds framed in such a way to play 80 solid minutes when the game is on the line.”
Dylan Valentine made five saves in goal for the Eagles (9-0, 5-0), while Cory Bolzan stopped 14 shots for Scio.
Cam Loucks scored two goals and had one assist for the Tigers, who fell to 2-5-2. Jordan White added the team’s other goal.
Mullen had high praise for Loucks, who has scored seven of his team’s nine goals this season.
“He was all over the field for 80 minutes tonight, and I can’t say enough about him,” Mullen said. “What a warrior.”
Mullen said that with a tough sectional bracket approaching his team needs to get sharper to be prepared for the postseason. After winning Section 5 Class D a year ago and making a run to the state final four, Fillmore will have Keshequa added to its list of challengers this year, after the Indians moved down from Class C for the 2020 season following its own run to the state final four.
“Our challenge is to get better,” Mullen said. “We need to be more precise.”
DISTRICT 9 TOURNAMENT CLASS A SEMIFINAL Brockway 5, Coudersport 0
BROCKWAY, Pa. — After a scoreless first half, No. 1 Brockway exploded for five second-half goals to beat No. 4 Coudersport.
Ryan Lin led the way with two goals for the Rovers, while Alex Carlson, Noah Bash and Jared Marchiori each added a goal.
Rosalyn Page made 15 saves for the Falcons, while Lewis Painter made nine saves for Brockway.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV I Wellsville 1, Bolivar-Richburg 0
BOLIVAR — Dominic Sawyer broke a scoreless tie less than three minutes into the second half, scoring the game’s only goal to power Wellsville past Bolivar-Richburg (3-4-2).
Liam McKinley made five saves in goal for the Lions (5-1-1) to earn a shutout, while Wayne Karnuth stopped nine shots for the Wolverines.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Friendship 1, Hinsdale 0
FRIENDSHIP — Friendship (1-6) earned its first win, as Pehyton Moore scored the lone goal in the first half with a Dekota Stewart assist.
Goalkeeper Atlin Moore made six saves in the first half and Stewart stepped in to make seven saves in the second half for the Eagles’ shutout. Friendship avenged a season-opening 6-0 loss at Hinsdale. For Hinsdale (1-4-2), Ethan Cashimere had three saves.
Andover/Whitesville 2, Houghton 0
ANDOVER — Spencer Cook scored two unassisted goals in the first 10 minutes and the score held for Andover/Whitesville (3-4-1), which avenged a 2-1 overtime loss from early in the season.
Cook converted a penalty kick after just 30 seconds after being taken down on a breakaway, then added a second goal in the eighth minute.
Panthers goalie Chris Walker made seven saves. Chris Habecker had 14 saves in net for Houghton (3-3).
CCAA DIVISION I WEST Allegany-Limestone 0, Southwestern 0
LAKEWOOD — Allegany-Limestone goalkeeper Jack Conroy made four saves, but the Gators (9-2-2, 7-0-2) couldn’t solve Southwestern’s defense.
Declan Brown had two saves for the Trojans (5-3-1). The first-place Gators were shut out for the second time in three games.
“We didn’t really play well probably until overtime,” A-L coach Jon Luce said. “I thought we were very timid for 80 minutes, we kind of let Southwestern control the tempo.
“In OT we had our chances to score. It was completely different from the 80 minutes we had before OT. We were just struggling to find the back of the net. But we kept them out of the goal, which is good. It could have been a loss. We’re still having trouble finding the back of the net.”
CCAA DIVISION III EAST Ellicottville 8, Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
ELLICOTTVILLE — Clayton Rowland and Bryce Butler each scored two goals as Ellicottville (7-2-1, 5-0-1) rolled over Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley (0-5, 0-4).
Butler also had four assists, and Rowland tallied an assist of his own. Justin Imhoff, Mitchell Azcarate, Isaac Alexander and Jamison Caldwell each scored a goal for the Eagles.
Lucas Barber made 10 saves in goal for S/C-LV, while Caldwell and Ryan DeKay combined for a two-save shutout for Ellicottville.