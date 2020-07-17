SMETHPORT, Pa. — The Twin Tiers Baseball Academy’s 16U team had logged just one practice, two days earlier.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had only taken the field for games on two previous locations, each of the last two weekends for doubleheaders against Warren and Bradford. Beyond that, the rust showed, as evidenced by the fact that this six-innings produced just one extra-base hit.
In the end, however, it mattered little.
This was baseball, with two more games to follow today, and coach Andy Teconchuk’s team was simply happy to be part of it.
Archie Teconchuk and Wyatt Karnuth (Bolivar-Richburg) each tossed three scoreless innings and Travis Cooney (Smethport) doubled to lead Twin Tiers past The Knuckleheads, of Galeton/Potter County, 6-0, in the opening game of a two-day round-robin tournament hosted by the Southern Tier Cardinals at George Murray Field on Friday.
Southern Tier topped Core Athletics, coached by Bradford native Mike Manning, 9-6, in a wooden bat game in the nightcap. Both local squads will play two more games today, with Twin Tiers taking on Core Athletics at 10 a.m. and Southern Tier at noon, and a champion will be crowned Saturday night based on record (and head-to-head tiebreaker, if needed).
And though Twin Tiers had another modest night offensively, it was strong enough on the pitching and defensive fronts to keep The Knuckleheads off the scoreboard and open the Cardinals’ tournament on a high note.
“Like normal in the beginning of the season, the bats are behind the pitchers,” said the elder Teconchuk, who coaches the 16U squad with brother Tanner Teconchuk, who recently finished his collegiate career at Thiel. “The timing is off, but you can see the rust coming off. It’s what we expected for the beginning, so we’re not full swing yet, that’s for sure.”
Despite an otherwise uneventful outing, both teams displayed an enthusiasm that might not ordinarily have accompanied an opening-round travel contest, Teconchuk noted. That makes sense considering this was just the fifth game of the summer for Twin Tiers and the first in a tournament-style setting.
“The kids are chomping at the bit to play,” he said. “It’s kind of refreshing to see; people are just wanting to play. We have 11 kids on the team and just about everybody was showing that emotion. It’s a pretty high-energy team. It’s good to see.”
Twin Tiers is comprised of mostly Big 30-area players, including four from Bolivar-Richburg and kids from Olean, Wellsville, Smethport, Port Allegany and Ridgway. Teconchuk said he saved his best pitchers for today’s twinbills, including Bolivar-Richburg ace Landon Danaher and Michael Cole.
“We tried to save pitching tonight,” he said. “We have a couple kids — Danaher, Cole and there’s a kid from Ridgway — I’d say two of those three are touching 80 (miles per hour). We still have them in our pocket, we still have our best three pitchers to go.”