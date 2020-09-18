COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Jacob Hooftallen, Garrett Kellert and Ethan Ross each scored a goal, leading the Coudersport boys soccer team to a 3-1 victory over Port Allegany on Thursday.
Hooftallen, Christian Furman and Dan Allenbaugh each had an assist in the Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit 9 league victory.
Rosalyn Page made five saves in the win for the Falcons (1-1), who took a 3-0 lead and held off the Gators.
River Cramer scored for Port Allegany (0-2) and goalkeeper Ty Guilds had seven saves.
“It’s a good win,” Coudersport coach Erich Zaun said. “It was a good team effort and we passed well. Obviously, I don’t take credit for it because I’m not out there, but the team did a good job of keeping possession and sometimes putting it over defense and getting those runs.”
Elk County Catholic 6, Northern Potter 0ST. MARYS, Pa. — Anthony Messineo scored twice and Percy MacDonald, Timmy Brannick, Tanner Pasi and Eddy Messineo had one goal each to pace Elk County Catholic (2-0).
Northern Potter fell to 0-2.
GIRLS SOCCERSENECA HIGHLANDS INTERMEDIATE UNIT 9Bradford 5, Ridgway 0BRADFORD, Pa. — Kelsea Austin scored her second hat track in as many games, pacing Bradford to a 2-0 start with its latest victory.
With three goals against the Elkers, Austin improved her season total to seven. Austin marked Bradford’s first three goals, one in the first half and two early in the second half. Chloe Shaw and Mackenzie Lucas added on the final two goals for the Owls (2-0).
Port Allegany 2, Elk County Catholic 1ST. MARYS, Pa. — Bree Garzel’s penalty kick goal in the second half proved to be the winner as Port Allegany earned its first victory of the season (1-0-1).
Evin Stauffer scored in the first half for Port, with an assist from Gracie Archer. Brielle Budd had six saves.
Gina Carnovale scored for Elk County Catholic.