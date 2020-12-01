OLEAN — Lynn Anzivine was saddened when she realized that it wouldn’t be safe to hold the annual Tree of Hope lighting ceremony to honor Pink Pumpkin Project survivors and fighters.
But volunteers with the organization have found a way to honor people who defeated breast cancer or are fighting the disease with the tree this year in Lincoln Park.
“Everyone was very, very sad because two of the things we really look forward to most are the celebrations as it really gives the fighters and survivors a chance to be recognized by members of our community,” Anzivine said. “That night is really all about them. The other is of the Tree of Hope because all of the community is able to get together around the tree and sing songs remembering those who received their heavenly healing, while acknowledging the fighters and survivors.”
Anzivine said two women, Emma Dwaileebe and Michelle Droney, cut out the ornaments that display the names of those honored. The ornaments were hung on the tree Monday.
“When they said they would do this, I said it was a great idea, because at least they are still getting recognized,” Anzivine continued, noting the ornaments will be protected from the weather, thanks to the cover provided by the gazebo.
“We’re lucky because during the past several years, our tree has been at the gazebo,” she added, thanking Meme Yanetsko at the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Bill Aiello “for giving us that special spot.”
Anzivine said the ornaments can be taken by the individuals after Christmas, if they would like.
On another topic, Anizivine noted the pandemic has made fundraising challenging this year for the organization.
“Thanks to generous donors, for Thanksgiving we were able to provide 60 $50 Ried’s Food Barn gift cards” to people helped by the organization, Anzivine said, explaining the funds for the gift cards were received from donations made in memory of her late father, who had been supportive of the program.
“For Christmas, we also were able to provide 73 $100 Visa debit cards, purchased from the Olean Area Federal Credit Union, and 60 pink poinsettias, purchased from Pleasant Valley” greenhouse, she stated. “We also had 15 new fighters these past few months and provided a tote with financial assistance, as well.”
Anzivine said she is hopeful the community will support Pink Pumpkin today during the Cattaraugus Gives online fundraiser, to help the organization continue its support for those fighting breast cancer in local communities in a 40- to 50-mile radius.
“All nonprofits have had a rough year, so hopefully (Cattaraugus Gives) will help all of us a little bit,” she said.
The online website for Cattaraugus Gives can be found at cattaraugusgives.org which will accept donations today until midnight.