RICHMOND, Va. — A year later, it’s getting its chance.
Last March, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team was denied its encore to its breakout 2019 Atlantic 10 Tournament when college hoops became the first major sport to come to a sweeping halt due to the onset of COVID-19.
Exactly 51 weeks since that fateful day, however, and after playing a disjointed season through that same pandemic, its opportunity has finally arrived. Only this time for coach Mark Schmidt’s squad, whose last A-10 postseason action came in the 2019 championship game, it’s different.
The Bonnies are the top seed and, arguably, the favorite for the first time in their 42-year league history. They’re also squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble, playing not only for the automatic berth but for an at-large position.
Despite those markedly different circumstances, though, and the potential target that may come with them, their approach remains the same: “It’s like, you’re gonna win or you’re gonna go home,” Schmidt said.
“WE DON’T look at it as we’re the No. 1 seed, we have all this pressure,” said the 14th-year coach, whose team will open this two-weekend, three-venue affair in Friday’s quarterfinals (11 a.m., NBC Sports-TV, WPIG-FM) against either No. 8 Richmond or No. 9 Duquesne at VCU’s Siegel Center.
“But we all start at 0-0 and everybody has to win two games this weekend to move onto (the championship) next weekend. It’s coach talk, but we try to take it one game at a time. Eleven o’clock to 1 on Friday is the most important two hours of our guys’ lives right now and we’re trying to prepare for that.”
THE GENERAL feeling is that Bona (13-4, 11-4), in search of its second A-10 Tournament crown (the other coming in 2012), needs at least one win this weekend to secure its place in the Big Dance.
But even as the top seed, that doesn’t figure to be easy.
On Friday, the Bonnies will be tasked with either beating hard-nosed Duquesne for a third time this winter or knocking out a Richmond team that’s about as strong a No. 8 seed as you’ll find, having spent much of the year near the top of the league standings and entering as the fourth-highest ranked A-10 team in the NET (No. 62).
Bona went 3-0 against those squads in the regular season … but none of those were gimmes. It played three close halves with the Dukes en route to triumphs of 62-48 (in the Reilly Center) and 65-61 (in Pittsburgh). It won at Richmond, 69-66, on a last-second 3-pointer from Kyle Lofton, still one of its best victories of the season.
And it knows: a trip to the semifinals, where a matchup with No. 4 Saint Louis might well be waiting, is anything but guaranteed.
“It doesn’t matter who you’re gonna play, they’re all gonna be difficult,” Schmidt said. “If we had beaten Dayton, we would have played Dayton again or Duquesne. Every team is good …
“We have all the respect in the world for both of those teams, Richmond and Duquesne. So we’ve got to play well. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, we gotta play our A-game if we want to move on and that’s our mentality.”
BY NOW, the Bonnies know what they’re getting in each potential opponent.
Richmond (13-7, 6-5) boasts a trio of all-conference selections in big man Grant Golden and guards Jacob Gilyard and Blake Francis. It fell to the No. 8 spot only after suffering a surprising regular season-ending loss to Saint Joe’s on Monday.
In that one, both Golden and Francis finished the game on the bench with hand injuries, though both were expected to suit up for the banged-up Spiders in today’s second round contest.
Duquesne (8-8, 7-7), meanwhile, goes through big men Marcus Weathers and Michael Hughes in the post. It also has a couple of capable, if inconsistent, guards in Tavian Dunn-Martin and Chad Baker.
To put its concern into perspective, both teams were picked to finish in the Top 5 of the preseason poll (Richmond at No. 2 and Duquesne fifth), and each endured some pandemic-related struggles that affected the caliber of their season.
More than its opponent, though, Bona’s primary concern is with itself.
“They both create problems,” Schmidt said of these prospective foes. “Golden, if he’s not the best big guy in the league … everything goes through him, they’ve got great guards. Duquesne is a power team. Everything goes into the post and then they’ve got guys that can shoot from the perimeter, and the better they shoot the more effective they are.
“But for the most part, you’ve got to take care of yourself, and if you do that, you’ll have a chance.”
TRUE, BONA is coming into its quarterfinal with a lack of momentum, having fallen to Dayton, 55-52, in its season finale Monday, the last in a grueling four games in nine days stretch.
But it has its legs back, Schmidt maintained.
(“I think we’re one of the better conditioned teams in the country,” he said on Wednesday. “We don’t play a lot of guys, but those guys that play, they do a really good job.”)
And Bona has had A-10 Tournament success in these spots before; In 2012, it dropped its finale to La Salle and then won the entire thing. In 2014, it entered on a four-game losing streak, then won two contests, including an upset of No. 1 Saint Louis, before losing in the semifinals.
Conference matchups are always a “dog fight,” said Schmidt, whose team is aiming to play in the championship game on Selection Sunday in Dayton.
He expects the same this weekend.
“Every game’s like that,” he said, “and every game in the A-10 Tournament is going to be like that. The only difference is, against Dayton (on Monday), you lost, you have another game. This one, if you lose, you’re done, so it’s a whole different mentality, but it’s going to be competitive.
“They’re going to be great games, the kids are gonna play their hearts out, it’s gonna be a really good tournament.”