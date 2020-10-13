Notes from the Bills’ 42-16 loss to the Titans Tuesday night at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium:
— The defeat cost the Bills (4-1) a chance to be only the fifth team in the franchise’s 61-year history to start a season at least 5-0.
Only four unbeaten teams remain in the NFL, Seattle (5-0) with Green Bay, Pittsburgh and Tennessee all 4-0.
— The Titans’ first takeaway came on the opening drive when a Josh Allen pass went through the hands of wide receiver/kick returner Andre Roberts and was picked off by Tennessee cornerback Malcom Butler, his first interception of the season. He got his second on Buffalo’s initial possession of the second half on an Allen overthrow.
— Tennessee takeaway No. 3 came in the closing minutes when Roberts fumbled on a kickoff return when hit by linebacker David Long with safety Kareem Orr recovering.
— Tennessee’s lone sack of Allen was logged by linebacker Harold Landry, his first of the season. The Bills never sacked Titans QB Ryan Tannehill.
— Bills’ punter Corey Bojorquez had a 71-yarder, one off his career best of 72 yards against the Rams two weeks ago.
— Safety Jordan Poyer topped the Bills with eight tackles, all of them solos. Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds also had eight stops, half of them solos.
Tennessee linebacker Rashaan Evans had a game high nine tackles, seven of those solos.
— Before the game, the Bills elevated cornerback Dane Jackson and linebacker Andre Smith from the practice squad. On Monday, Buffalo also activated linebacker Deon Lacey from that unit and put another backer Del’Shawn Phillips (quad) on injured reserve.
With starter Matt Milano out with a pectoral injury and Phillips on IR, Buffalo needed two linebackers on the active roster. Even with the additions from the practice squad, the Bills suited up only six linebackers, the others being Edmunds, Tyler Dodson, A.J. Klein and kicking teams specialist Tyler Matakevich.
— Inactive for the Bills were Milano, cornerback Tre’Davious White (back), wide receiver John Brown (knee), guard Quinton Spain (foot), running back Zack Moss (toe), tight end Lee Smith and quarterback Jake Fromm.