And so it continues, the Tennessee Titans move merrily along through this truncated NFL season, unbeaten, unabashed and unpunished.
Tonight they host the Bills at Nissan Stadium, dismissing their transgressions and playing the victim.
By now, every pro football fan knows the scenario as it relates to Covid-19.
As the league desperately tries to complete a 16-game season for all 32 teams, the Titans have stood out for their lack of cooperation.
While the rest of the NFL has endured a positive test or two, Tennessee has logged 24, 22 of them in a 12-day span that started Sept. 29, 13 of the victims being players.
By contrast, the team with the next most coronavirus impact is New England with two – albeit critical positive tests – affecting the Pats’ two best players, quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
Those two teams’ pandemic issues forced the rescheduling of 11 games, including the one that got it started, Pittsburgh at Tennessee, which was moved from Oct. 4 to Oct. 25, with the Steelers game against the Ravens switched from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1.
This past weekend, the NFL announced the Bills-Titans game, originally slated for this past Sunday, then moved to Monday, would be played tonight. It also rescheduled Thursday’s game against the Chiefs at Bills Stadium to next Monday afternoon at 5 o’clock.
In all, the changes affect 10 teams, besides the Bills, Titans, Steelers, Chiefs and Patriots, there are the Broncos, Dolphins, Chargers, Jets and Jaguars.
At least the Bills retain their bye week (Nov. 22) which is more than can be said for a handful of other teams, including those which had an unexpected week off, but practiced anyway in case the game was played.
WHAT’S CERTAIN is that the Titans have become the Houston Astros of pro football, hated because of the schedule disruption they caused and their flouting of NFL rules.
While Tennessee paid the price for its cavalier approach to Covid-19 protocols, that didn’t stop its players from having unauthorized workouts away from the team facilities in direct violation of league regulations.
Then, of course, there was Titans safety Kevin Byard whining about the complaints being directed at his team.
“I’ve been sitting in the house watching stuff being said about us,” he allowed. “To see a lot of the comments I’ve seen around the league, I’ve taken note of it and I know a lot of other guys have seen it too.”
Byard added with undeniable arrogance, “At the end of the day, we’re 3-0.”
AND YET, it’s easy to see why he would be so emboldened.
The NFL couldn’t fine violators of its mask rules fast enough.
Five head coaches were docked $100,00 for not wearing a mask during games and their teams were fined $250,000.
Nothing has happened to the Titans over the two weeks since this all began to unravel.
Clearly, something punitive will be meted out, but right now it appears the league is giving Tennessee a wink and a nod as it desperately tries to ensure that all 256 regular season games get played.
Unfortunately, the Titans’ disregard for rules and protocols has affected nearly a third of the league with either disrupted game schedules, altered or unnecessary practices, or compromised or lost bye weeks.
And, with no punitive response by the league, Tennessee’s attitude seems to be a dismissive shoulder shrug and a mutter of, “What can we do about it?”
The Astros, who became baseball’s pariah after their cheating scandal, lucked out in this abortive season which, being played with no fans, spared them 60 games of being booed.
The Titans are fortunate in that four of their next five games will be played at home with about 8,000 friendly fans and four of the remaining road foes don’t allow them, meaning catcalls will be minimized.
But all of the teams Tennessee plays won’t soon forget … even after the NFL finally decides some sort of severe penalty is in order.
However, like the Astros, don’t expect the Titans to apologize.
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)