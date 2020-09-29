RIDGWAY, Pa. — The Bradford High girls soccer team had already beaten Ridgway rather handily in their first meeting, winning 5-0.
It outdid even that performance in the rematch.
Kelsea Austin, Mackenzie Lucas and Emily Bosworth all had had tricks to power the Owls over Ridgway, 13-0, in a Seneca Highlands IU9 matchup on Tuesday.
Austin added three assists while pushing her Big 30-leading goal total to 19 in six games. Emily Morgan and Maddi Cowburn each had a goal and two assists, Dawn Flynn and Angelika Cowburn added one marker and Lucas also had two helpers for Bradford (6-0).
“Our midfield once again controlled the field and we held possession for the majority of the game,” BHS coach Warren Shaw said. “Our back end refused to allow penetration while Lea (Kakolewski) in goal came out aggressively tonight and played very well with her feet, logging a shutout.”
The Owls have outscored their opponents 54-2 on the season, including 27-1 in their last two contests.
GIRLS SOCCER SENECA HIGHLANDS IU9 St. Marys 6, Port Allegany 1
ST. MARYS, Pa. — Ginna Surra and Carlee Ginther each collected a pair of goals to key St. Marys.
Izzy Catalone and Therese Guido added a marker apiece for the Dutch, who received three saves from Olivia Eckels. Evin Stauffer tallied the lone goal while Brielle Budd made 13 saves for Port Allegany (3-2-1).
“We just did not have any offense this game,” Port A coach Tony Edgell said.
BOYS SOCCER SENECA HIGHLANDS IU9 Galeton 4, Coudersport 3
COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Coudersport jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but couldn’t make the advantage hold while falling to 3-3.
Jacob Hooftallen, Christian Furman and Caleb Burdick all found the back of the net for the Falcons, who took a 2-0 lead before the Tigers tied it at halftime. Coudy regained control with 20 minutes remaining, but Galeton answered with back-to-back goals to secure the triumph.
Nash Delp, Ethan Ross and Garrett Kellert all posted assists while Rosalyn Page had eight saves for the Falcons.
Bradford 3, Port Allegany 0
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — A trio of second-half goals allowed Bradford to remain unbeaten at 6-0.
Following a scoreless halftime tie, Cam Austin, Andrew Kane and Gavin McGee all netted markers to boost the Owls. Tristan Dragoone, Alex Rimer and Zach Williams made a combined seven saves to preserve the shutout.
Port Allegany fell to 0-5.
VOLLEYBALL DISTRICT 9 LAUREL Kane 3, Bradford 0
KANE, Pa. — Audri Marconi tallied 14 kills to propel Kane to a 27-25, 25-11, 25-21 sweep.
Sarri Swanson posted seven kills and six blocks, Emma Ely handed out 27 assists and Ronnie Costanzo chipped in six digs for the Wolves (4-2).
For Bradford (1-4), Alex Asp had six kills and three blocks, Alix Ordiway had five kills and Lydia Sarnoski added four kills.
“We’re going to fix our defense. Our offense is finally coming around, and we’re figuring stuff out,” Bradford coach Steven Daniels said. “But the thing that we really need to start focusing on more is play recognition, knowing who’s outside and in the middle and what we can do to stop the other team. We’re growing, and that’s key right now.”
NON-LEAGUE Cameron County 3, St. Marys 0
ST. MARYS, Pa. — Kaelee Bresslin recorded 11 kills to lead Cameron County to a 25-22, 25-6, 25-21 sweep.
Mallory McKimm notched seven kills, Reggie Goodrow had 21 assists and Morgan Lorenzo chipped in four kills for the Red Raiders (6-4, 4-2), who have already logged 10 matches since the Pennsy season opened Sept. 14.