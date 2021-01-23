For Bills fans, tomorrow night will be a rare moment.
It will mark only the seventh time in the franchise’s 61-year history that Buffalo will play a game that could send it to the Super Bowl.
Actually, the Bills lost the first two. There was the 31-7 defeat by the Chiefs at Buffalo’s War Memorial Stadium for a berth in the inaugural Super Bowl after the 1966 season. Then, in 1988, they fell, 21-10, to the Bengals at Cincinnati’s Riverfront Stadium to miss qualifying for XXIII.
But then came four straight wins – in consecutive seasons – as Buffalo beat the then-L.A. Raiders, 51-3, in ’90, the Broncos, 10-7, in ’91, both at Rich Stadium, the Dolphins, 29-10, at Miami’s Joe Robbie Stadium in ’92, and the Chiefs, 30-13, in ’93 back at Rich. Those wins sent Buffalo to Super Bowls XXV-XXVIII.
Now three of the Bills’ seven bids for pro football’s championship game will have come against the Chiefs. The third is Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium against another iconic coach, Andy Reid.
Back in ’66 it was the late Hall-of-Famer Hank Stram.
In ’93 it was former Bills linebacker Marty Schottenheimer who, at age 77, has been a victim of Alzheimer’s for nearly 10 years. He’s the only retired NFL coach with at least 200 career victories who is not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His problem is that he’s the lone coach – 21 seasons with the Chiefs, Cleveland, Washington and San Diego – among the Top 10 in all-time wins to have a losing record in the playoffs: 5-13.
NOW THERE’S Reid who evokes mixed reactions among league observers.
His wins – 237 including playoffs and counting – are easily Hall of Fame-worthy. And Reid’s eight-year record with Kansas City, the defending Super Bowl champion, is glittering with five straight AFC West titles and three consecutive conference championship game appearances.
Still, critics see his legacy in a bit more hazy terms. They concede his regular-season record is impressive – 221-130 (.630 pct.) – including division titles in half of his 22 campaigns. However, his playoff mark (16-14, .533) is a bit more dubious, especially the 2-5 history in conference championship games, a record that will change tomorrow night.
Of course, much of the varied perceptions of Reid date back to his days in Philadelphia, where he had his only three losing seasons in those 14 years, and though he made the playoffs in nine of them, they produced only a 10-9 record with a 1-4 mark in NFC Championship Games.
With the Chiefs, in eight seasons, he’s made the playoffs seven times and compiled a glittering 91-37 record (.711 pct.), though only 6-5 in the postseason, 1-1 in the previous two AFC Championship Games.
WHAT’S undeniable is that the 63-year-old former Brigham Young tackle, who played in the Jim McMahon era, has established an impressive coaching tree.
A disciple of former Packers coach Mike Holmgren, Reid has had 10 of his former assistant coaches move on to head coaching jobs, not the least of whom are Buffalo’s Sean McDermott and current Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.
McDermott actually worked under Reid for 12 seasons in Philadelphia, the first two as scouting coordinator, the next 10 as an assistant, the last two as defensive coordinator.
Frazier, whom McDermott hired when he got the Buffalo job in 2017, was Reid’s defensive backs coach for four seasons with the Eagles, and went on to be Minnesota’s head coach for three years.
Besides McDermott and Frazier, other Reid assistants who took over their own teams include Ron Rivera (Carolina, now Washington), John Harbaugh (Baltimore), Matt Nagy (Chicago) and Doug Pederson, just fired in Philadelphia.
TO BE SURE, McDermott knows his former boss and his fearless addiction to the passing game – few NFL coaches would have called for a throw by a backup quarterback on 4th-and-1 for the game-clinching first down as Reid did in last Sunday’s 22-17 divisional playoff win over Cleveland.
Actually, McDermott and Reid are 1-1 facing each other as head coaches. In 2017, the Bills’ rookie head coach took his team into Arrowhead Stadium and won,16-10, in a quarterback squareoff between Tyrod Taylor and Alex Smith.
However, teacher beat pupil this season on a rainy Monday night in October at fanless Bills Stadium. Reid left script and staged a stampede on the ground. Oh, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes, but the Chiefs prevailed, 26-17, because KC ran over Buffalo’s interior defense for 245 yards – over 5 per carry – the most Buffalo surrendered all season.
Kansas City also more than doubled Buffalo in offensive yardage (466-206) and dominated time of possession (38 minutes to 22).
However, after that loss, the Bills won 11 of their last 12 games, the last eight in a row, and they’re only a miracle pass in the final two seconds at Arizona from it being a dozen straight.
But, come tomorrow night at Arrowhead in their third meeting, this time there’s a Super Bowl berth at stake for mentor and mentee.
