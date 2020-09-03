Third ‘Bill & Ted’ movie is a most-excellent and fun sequel

More well-known today for their catchphrases and slacker personas that represent the late 1980s more than they realized, Bill and Ted had two excellent and bogus adventures 30 years ago, but it always seemed like that was the end of their journey.
But in a time when we need them now more than ever, William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan are back in “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” the long-awaited sequel that is a refreshing piece of escapism comedy promoting positivity, hope, family and music.
When a film series waits too long to release another installment, it’s tough to sell it as a piece of the story that is worth continuing rather than a cash-grab trying to bank on nostalgia. For every “Mad Max: Fury Road” there is a “Tron: Legacy.” And although they have cult followings, the first two “Bill & Ted” installments weren’t big financial smashes, so what’s the deal?
True to their stereotypical Gen-X forms, Bill and Ted are the ultimate procrastinators, so when they were told in the first two films that they would write a song that would reunite the world, it’s not surprising to learn that nearly 30 years later they haven’t written it yet.
But also true to Bill and Ted’s characters, they’re good guys with good hearts, so they are worth waiting on to have this final adventure with. Although seemingly dumb on the surface level, both the guys and their movies are a lot smarter and a lot deeper than you’d think, and that is no different here with plenty of laughs along the way.
Once told they’d save the world during an excellent time-traveling adventure in 1989, best-friend would-be rockers Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) from San Dimas, California find themselves as middle-aged dads still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfill their destinies.
But now the stakes are higher than ever when a visitor from the future warns Bill and Ted that their song meant to reunite the world is the only thing that will save life and the universe as we know it — and they only have 75 minutes left to get it done.
Back in their phone booth time machine for the first time in three decades, Bill and Ted will be helped by their music-loving daughters, their princess wives and a new batch of historical figures and music legends to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony to the universe.
As with any remake, reboot or return to an older property, the amount of fan service and references to the previous movies will make or break the story, but thankfully “Face the Music” has just the right amount of nods to the earlier installments without feeling over-the-top. It makes sense to have some characters return or plot points revisited because they are in service to moving this story forward.
And luckily, the biggest and most important things that hadn’t changed in three decades are Bill and Ted, whom Winter and Reeves portray just as clueless, loveable and hilarious as ever. Knowing that even as 50-year-old dads these two still just want to rock out and they love their wives and daughters as much as ever is so sweet. Even if they aren’t smart, Bill and Ted do care and do try to do the right thing, and that optimism is so refreshing today.
And keeping with that family motif, bringing in their daughters, who we just briefly saw as babies at the end of “Bogus Journey” in 1991, as generational duplicates of their dads is a lot of fun. Samara Weaving as Thea Preston and Bridgette Lundy-Paine as Billie Logan are welcome additions that keep the legacy going, but they also continue their fathers’ core traits as being kind of dim but ultimately love their families and will do anything for them.
While the twisted time travel stuff is just as fun for casual movie fans as science-fiction nerds, and the historical and musical references are a treat — how often are you going to see Jimi Hendrix, Louis Armstrong and Mozart jam together? — the family dynamics are the real heart that makes this movie work. And as the real world outside gets more hectic, I cannot think of more excellent movie companions than Bill and Ted.