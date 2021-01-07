There’s heart in ‘Soul’ for kids and adults alike

Movies from Pixar have always been for the whole family, not only because nearly every one of their movies is appropriate for all ages but because different age demographics can get different things from the same story.
As a younger kid, the “Toy Story” movies are just a fun fantasy adventure about toys, but they definitely mean something more to the older teen who gave up playing with action figures and Hot Wheels years ago or the adult with their own kids.
At their core, Pixar movies are made for kids but can be enjoyed by adults. But with their latest film, “Soul,” which is about a musician who has a near-death experience and is transported out of his body to the afterlife, is a movie for the grownups that can also be enjoyed by kids.
Now that doesn’t mean this story has anything inappropriate in it or that it will go over kids’ heads, but the real meat and potatoes of the plot and what the characters go through are going to resonate a lot more with adults, whether they’re 28 or 82.
Filled with plenty of imagination and creativity to depict the world where souls are before and after they live on earth and featuring a superb voice cast, “Soul” is something for the whole family to like, but the parents, grandparents and other older family members will likely love it.
Joe Gardner (voiced by Jamie Foxx) is a middle school band teacher with a love for jazz music, but he hasn’t played professionally in years. But that all changes when he auditions and is hired for a gig at the Half Note Club playing piano with one of his jazz idols (Angela Bassett).
Unfortunately, Joe suddenly gets into a near-death accident that separates his soul from his body and he finds himself being transported to the Great Beyond. Not ready to give up on life, Joe escapes and enters the Great Before, a center in which souls develop and gain passions before being transported to a newborn child.
In order to get back to earth, Joe enlists the help from soul-in-training 22 (Tina Fey), a soul who has spent eons in the Great Before. The two work together to get 22’s earth pass so Joe can go home and 22 can stay unborn, but things take an unexpected turn when they both end up on earth and one of them is in the body of a cat.
What could be seen as the third installment of an unofficial trilogy after 2015’s “Inside Out” and 2017’s “Coco,” the focus on the head and heart in the previous two is completed with the soul in “Soul.” All three films dive deeper into complex emotional and existential places that few other animated movies dare to go, an impressive feat considering they can still entertain a 6-year-old.
One thing everyone can agree on is Pixar’s animation quality, which just keeps getting better and better with every new release. While the human and animal characters in “Soul” still look cartoony to an extent, the environments are almost photorealistic at this point. Even the smallest details such as the way lights reflect off the instruments to small paint chips on walls make the world feel so lived in and beautiful.
As far as story and characters go, so much is shown as two opposite sides. The Great Before and the Great Beyond, the score is almost all jazz on earth and almost all synthesizers in the Greats and the main conflict going on inside Joe is choosing what he wants to do or what he should be doing.
Although there are some unexpected twists in the story, enough bits of the plot are familiar and the grownups can see what’s going to happen coming from a mile away. Thankfully, the performances from everyone in the cast, but especially Foxx and Fey, feel genuine and real and more than make up for the cartoony and clichéd elements.
With a gorgeous New York City backdrop and creative new designs in the Great Before and Beyond, “Soul” is a wonderfully crafted film with a strong story and enjoyable characters. But more importantly, it doesn’t pander or talk down to kids concerning the big questions it asks. There’s a lot of heart in “Soul” but luckily there’s enough to go around for everyone.