ST. BONAVENTURE — Of all the significant early-season moments under Mark Schmidt, it’s among the most forgettable.
And yet, it still has its place in the rather modest, but meaningful collection of important November nights — before Atlantic 10 play, before the typically furious February runs, before, in most cases, even Thanksgiving — for St. Bonaventure basketball.
On Nov. 19, 2010, Bona found itself trailing at Cornell by two with under a minute remaining. That’s when Demitrius Conger put the finishing touches on what essentially amounted to his coming out party.
With 47 seconds left, the sophomore forward took a pass from Michael Davenport and splashed a 3-pointer just feet from his own bench to give the Bonnies a 52-51 lead, one they would not relinquish in an eventual 56-52 triumph. That capped a 22-point, 14-rebound night for Conger, both of which were early career highs, while giving Bona its most exciting victory in a 3-1 start.
Though it paled to what lie ahead that year (the four-overtime game with Ohio came roughly a month later) and the following season (an NCAA Tournament appearance), it marked a fun night for Bona fans in the moment. And that, a nice little November precursor, is something we won’t be treated to this winter.
WITH BONA amid a mandatory two-week shutdown due to a positive COVID-19 test, and its three games for this week canceled as a result, college hoops season around here won’t start until at least the first week of December. It’ll be the first time in 28 years that the Bonnies don’t play a game in November.
Instead of having the “Bubbleville” contests to look forward to, we wait.
Rather being six games into the season by Thanksgiving like we were last year, we hope.
And in those prolonged stretches without Bona basketball, we think back to the good times; yes, even a come-from-behind road win over an Ivy League team from 10 years ago. Because at least it’s still the Bonnies in some capacity.
Here, then, is the latest latest list to stem from a pandemic-induced nine-month-and-counting offseason: The top 10 November triumphs of the Schmidt era:
10. Bona 102, Central Michigan 71
Nov. 22, 2016
It was the second of three contests at the Lone Star Showcase in Cedar Park, Texas, and it was significant for two reasons: its scoring output and the ease with which it rolled past a decent MAC team.
Bona’s 102 points remain tied for most in a regulation non-conference contest under Schmidt (it also dropped that number on Iona in 2013). Additionally, it dominated a team that had come in averaging 99 points and boasted the nation’s leading scorer in Marcus Keene, who was averaging 30, but held to 23.
9. Bona 97, Binghamton 80
Nov. 12, 2007
This was the first of Schmidt’s program-record 229 wins (and counting).
After falling at Boston in Schmidt’s debut, the Bonnies returned home three nights later and downed the Bearcats in supreme fashion, nearly reaching the century mark while controlling the contest from start to finish. Volatile guard Zarryon Fereti poured in 32 points on 9-of-12 shooting while senior forward Michael Lee posted 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Bonnies, who went 33-of-38 at the line. Oddly, Bona would meet Binghamton again that season and fall, 64-59.
8. Bona 79, Cornell 58
Nov. 11, 2011
With lofty expectations in Andrew Nicholson’s senior year, Bona sent the right message off the bat, dispatching Cornell with relative ease in its season-opener.
Nicholson led a trio of double-digit scorers with 24 points, including a 10-for-10 effort at the free throw line. The victory overshadowed the loss of redshirt junior forward Marquise Simmons, who’d played just two minutes before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury on a drive to the basket while being fouled.
Simmons made both of the ensuing free throws before exiting the contest.
7. Bona 70, Canisius 55
Nov. 28, 2018
A week earlier, the Bonnies had limped home from a 1-5 start and three-straight one-sided defeats at the Cayman Islands Classic. In their seven-day layoff, their heart and soul returned and provided a much-needed spark to the season.
In his first action following offseason arthroscopic knee surgery, and after making his 2018-19 debut at the 11:34 mark, Courtney Stockard displayed almost no rust, totaling 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists to lead Bona to a much-needed win. Even better that it was a 15-point victory over its oldest rival.
6. Bona 74, Niagara 59
Nov. 29, 2014
This one stands out for its uniqueness: It was the first Big 4 Classic inside the First Niagara (now KeyBank) Center and featured Buffalo Braves-inspired uniforms.
And in those orange and black digs, Youssou Ndoye dazzled.
The 7-foot center logged perhaps the best statistical game of his career, posting 23 points and 11 rebounds for his fifth-career double-double and blocking five shots while anchoring a defense that limited the Purple Eagles to just 36.5 percent from the floor in its most convincing triumph of the young season.
5. Bona 77, Marist 54
Nov. 17, 2008
This was another turning-the-corner kind of game for Bona under Schmidt, then in just his second year.
The win gave the Bonnies their first meaningful 2-0 start since the early 2000s and snapped a six-game losing streak in road openers. And they not only won away from the RC, but did so in dominating fashion.
Newcomer Chris Matthews logged a then-career-high 21 points while Nicholson made his presence truly felt for the first time with 13 points, including four monster dunks, five blocks and three rebounds.
4. Bona 86, Canisius 64
Nov. 16, 2013
It was the latest indication of what the Reilly Center could look like on its best night.
Less than a minute in, Youssou Ndoye slammed home a putback off a missed Matthew Wright 3-pointer that sent the RC into a frenzy. Bona rode that momentum to a 22-point victory, which stands as the most one-sided over Canisius of the Schmidt era.
Having never fully settled from Ndoye’s dunk, the students rushed the floor after the final buzzer sounded, leaving former Bona boss and then-Canisius coach Jim Baron to wonder why they’d do so for a MAAC team.
3. Bona 64, Rutgers 63, OT
Nov. 23, 2008
This, of course, was the first truly big win of the Schmidt era.
On this day, still only recently removed from the darkest period in program history and very much in the early stages of its rebuilding efforts, Bona went on the road and knocked off a Big East opponent.
Nicholson totaled 15 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks while Jonathan Hall had 18 points as a gutsy Bona outlasted Rutgers (and won the Garden State Challenge) in a game that featured an astonishing 22 ties and 18 lead changes.
2. Bona 80, Rutgers 74
Nov. 16, 2019
Already 0-3 and still without Osun Osunniyi, Bona seemed in trouble when it traveled north for the James Naismith Classic in Toronto’s ScotiaBank Arena.
Instead of another loss, however, the Bonnies picked up their best win of the year.
Freshmen Alejandro Vasquez (20 points) and Justin Winston (19) stole the show and Bona got off to a blistering start, shooting 59 percent, including 6-of-11 from deep, while taking a 43-30 halftime lead, in downing Rutgers sans Osunniyi.
The win came against a Scarlet Knights team that would soon crack the AP Top 25.
1. Bona 63, Maryland 61
Nov. 24, 2017
With star guard Jaylen Adams still sidelined by an ankle injury, Bona was given little chance of knocking off a Big Ten team away from the RC.
Courtney Stockard felt differently.
In his first big moment in a Bona uniform, Stockard finished a driving layup with 3.2 seconds left to lift the Bonnies to a resounding 63-61 triumph. Bona won despite a 3-for-12 effort from Matt Mobley and going 0-for-7 from 3-point range.
The victory kept Bona’s high hopes for the 2017-18 season alive (and ultimately helped get it into the Dance) and is easily the biggest November win of the Mark Schmidt era.
