Before now, this had always been a football story.
Indeed, from 2012-’19, our ‘top returning players’ piece was a staple in the Big 30 football edition, an annual glimpse at those who figured to be among the primary headline-makers in the new year.
Last fall, with no edition as a result of New York’s postponed season, the story ran in the regular pages, making it, for the first time, a front-page feature. And now, we’re applying that same idea to another sport: basketball.
In this inaugural list, some names might not be particularly familiar … especially on the girls’ side. Gone is some of the star power from the last few years, namely Dani Haskell, Franklinville’s six-time Big 30 all-star and four-time Player of the Year. Also graduated are the six other New York players who made either the Big 30 First or Second Team last season.
But there is still plenty of talent back this winter, including a trio of Third Team all-stars. Here are 10 such players to watch on the girls’ side (with the boys piece to follow tomorrow) as New York begins its COVID-altered hoops campaign:
Marley Adams, junior, G, Wellville
A returning Big 30 all-star, Adams was Wellsville’s top player as a sophomore.
The 5-foot-7 guard averaged 13 points, five rebounds and two assists while leading the Lions to a mark of 16-6 and the Class B semis. She was the MVP of both the A-L Shootout in the Swamp and Bath’s Coaches Vs. Cancer Tournament and made the Section 5 Class B All-Tournament Team after netting a career-high 28 in a playoff game vs. Williamson.
Aliyah Cole, senior, C, Bolivar-Richburg
Cole was one of the area’s most dominant inside presences last year, averaging an impressive 17 points, 14 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game.
The 6-foot center set the B-R record for career rebounds (815, topping the previous mark of 784) and was named an Allegany County Division I all-star while helping the Wolverines to a winning record (11-10). She’s now closing in on both 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in her career.
Emma Cole, junior, C Fillmore
A key cog in another strong Fillmore lineup, Cole helped the Eagles go 20-3, earn the top playoff seed and reach a second-straight Section 5 Class D championship game.
Cole gave Fillmore a strong post presence as a sophomore, averaging 11 points and nine rebounds. She was the anchor to one of the county’s best defenses, adding 3.5 blocks per night. For her efforts, she was named a Third Team Big 30 all-star.
Gianna DeRose, junior, G, Allegany-Limestone
Behind senior forwards Tierney Hemphill and Taylor Davis, Gianna DeRose emerged as a capable third option for the Gators in 2019-20.
DeRose averaged eight points and two rebounds and, was, at times the high scorer in the upper teens for A-L. And though the Gators struggled to a 4-18 record, she gained valuable experience and helped A-L finish the year strong with a 61-44 opening-round playoff victory over Newfane (scoring 11 points in that game).
Vanessa Hall, sophomore, G, Whitesville
Hall, as just a freshman, was one of the most productive players in the Big 30 last year, averaging a glittering 22 points (including 55 3-pointers), eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks per game.
The 5-foot-9 guard led the county in both scoring average and total points (478) while being named the Allegany County Division II Player of the Year. She was also cited to the Section 5 Class D2 All-Tournament team.
Jaeden Hubbard, senior, F, Salamanca
Hubbard was one of the top players on a Salamanca team that went 9-12 and reached the Section 6 Class C semifinals.
The 5-foot-11 forward averaged nine points and 11 rebounds en route to earning CCAA East II First Team honors. She came on particularly strong late in the year, notching a double-double of 21 points and 14 rebounds in the Warriors’ playoff win over Ellicottville and finishing with eight double-doubles for the season.
Alex Minnekine, junior, G, Cattaraugus-LV
As a sophomore, Minnekine was among the top players in CCAA Division II East in 2019-20.
The 5-foot-6 guard averaged 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and nearly four steals while being named a first team league all-star (with the second-highest vote total). She scored a career-high 24 points on two occasions and before missing the final three games with a knee injury, was No. 1 in the division in both scoring and assists.
Kelsie Niedermaier, senior, F, Andover
An Allegany County Division I all-star, Niedermaier was a big contributor for an Andover team that went 17-7 and reached the Section 5, Class D2 championship.
The senior forward gave the Panthers a strong interior presence, averaging nine points, 10 rebounds and over four blocks per contest. She figures to become a go-to player this winter with the graduation of Big 30 all-star Emily Wahl and transfer of Tess Spangenburg.
Norah Sweitzer, junior, G, Olean
The Olean High girls basketball team struggled in Year 1 without Sara Pfeiffer, going 3-18 and finishing last in CCAA West I.
However, it was extremely young and has almost everybody back this season, including Sweitzer. The 5-foot-6 guard was oftentimes the top scorer in a balanced Olean lineup. And even with limited success in a tough league, Sweitzer did enough to earn CCAA West honorable mention last winter.
Mallory Welty, junior, G, Portville
Welty overcame a torn ACL from the end of her freshman year to become a strong No. 2 (behind sister Karly) on a Portville team that went 16-6 and reached the Section 6 Class C semifinals.
The junior guard averaged 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals while being named a CCAA East I First Team all-star and a Big 30 Third Team all-star. She successfully ran the point while Karly was sidelined with an injury and averaged over 18 points in the second half of league play.