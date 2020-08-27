This was supposed to be a story about the connection between two of the greatest St. Bonaventure basketball players of all-time. Their link: an interesting piece of trivia shared among Bona fans on social media last Tuesday.
Though mostly a spectator, Jaylen Adams has been a visible part of the Trail Blazers’ stay in the NBA’s Orlando Bubble, from their strong showing in the eight-game “seeding” portion, to their run to the No. 8 spot, to their first-round Game 1 upset of LeBron James’ top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.
Adams didn’t play that night, but could often be seen reacting from the bench to every big bucket in Portland’s 100-93 triumph. In dressing alone, he became the first Bonnie to appear on an NBA playoff roster since … J.R. Bremer 17 years earlier.
Bremer, of course, was a legitimate contributor on the 2002-03 Celtics team that went 44-38 under Jim O’Brien and reached the Eastern Conference semifinals, the furthest they’d get until winning the NBA Finals in 2008.
What most fans might recall is that the former star Bona guard’s NBA career was rather short-lived, spanning that 2002-03 season and half of the following campaign. What many might not remember, though, was just how compelling his stay was, even in such a short timeframe.
AFTER GOING undrafted, Bremer not only made Boston’s roster, he quickly cracked the regular lineup, finishing fifth on that team in scoring (8.3 points), third in assists (2.6) and fourth in 3-pointers (101) in 24 minutes off the bench.
In the first round of the playoffs, he helped the Celtics top the Pacers in six games, scoring 12 points in the series-clinching triumph (Boston was then swept by the Nets in the conference semis). His biggest moment came after the season, however, when the Cleveland Heights native, miles from being a lottery pick, was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team alongside soon-to-be stars Carlos Boozer, Manu Ginobili and Jay Williams.
Bremer played in 36 games with Cleveland the following year and five with the Warriors (after being traded) before embarking upon a long and successful career overseas. But even in that window, he managed to carve out another small slice of hoops history.
The 6-foot-2 guard was one of James’ first NBA teammates, signing with the Cavs the same year Cleveland took LeBron No. 1 in the draft. As such, he’ll always be able to make this claim: In James’ NBA debut, against the Kings on Oct. 29, 2003, the eventual challenger to Michael Jordan’s ‘greatest ever’ crown led the Cavs in scoring with 25 points. Bremer was the team’s second-leading scorer, tallying 20, including a memorable (from inside a freshman year Bona dorm room) 6-of-9 effort from 3-point range.
AND IN that way, it’s sort of come full circle for two members of St. Bonaventure’s All-Time Team.
Seventeen years ago, Bremer played alongside James for half of the latter’s Rookie of the Year campaign. In the last week, Adams, an NBA restart replacement player, has lined up against him, securing his own lifelong memory in the process: that of playing against a James-led Lakers team and scoring his first-ever playoff points (in a Game 2 loss) while reporting to the same sideline as Damian Lillard and Carmelo Anthony.
Though Adams hasn’t (at least yet) made the same kind of single-season impact as Bremer, the two former First Team All-Conference selections do share some similarities.
Both will have played with truly notable tandems at the time — Bremer with Paul Pierce and Antoine Walker and Adams with Lillard and C.J. McCollum (to say nothing of being around two of the game’s all-time greats in Vince Carter, during his 2018-19 season with the Hawks, and Anthony); both have earned notable NBA-related hardware — Bremer with his All-Rookie Team citation and Adams after being named G-League MVP runner-up back in June; both have now also logged playoff minutes.
THIS STORY was also going to tie into whatever Adams did on Wednesday.
With Lillard ruled out for Game 5 with a knee injury and the Blazers barely clinging to their playoff lives, trailing the series 3-1 and minus their best player, the Baltimore native might well have seen his first meaningful minutes in over a month since first donning a No. 10 Portland jersey.
Of course, after the Bucks boycotted their Game 5 against the Magic in the wake of Sunday’s Jacob Blake incident, in which the 29-year-old African-American was shot in the back seven times by law enforcement in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and two other NBA games were postponed, including Lakers-Blazers, Adams — at least on this night — never got that opportunity.
And that’s really what this story needs to be about.
Opinions aside, what happened on Wednesday was historic, inarguably one of the most monumental and meaningful collective efforts made by a professional sports team (and league) to combat the continued examples of racial injustices in this country. It’s certain that Adams, who, like nearly all NBA players, has knelt during the pregame national anthem (and whose jersey bears the social message, ‘I Can’t Breathe,’ as players have been allowed to do in the Bubble), now feels as though he’s part of something bigger than basketball.
Adams has been a part of history — both by playing in an unprecedented environment in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, and by being very much a part of what, fascinatingly, transpired on Wednesday.
As such, he’s probably okay with waiting for his next big NBA moment.