(Editor’s note: This is the next in a series in which the Times Herald and Bradford Era will present the best season/team accomplishment for every school in the Big 30. The staffs at both papers made a singular selection for each school in conjunction with current and former coaches and athletic directors. Today: Franklinville.)
Allan Dunlap knew the magnitude of the challenge.
His Franklinville girls basketball team, after two straight losses to Panama in the Section 6 Class D championship game, had broken the spell and beaten its rival from Chautauqua County, and advanced to the New York State championship game, only to fall, 54-51 in overtime to Delhi-Delaware Academy in its bid for the 2017-18 title.
Dunlap was all too aware that he was losing a 1,900-point scorer in Ally Haskell (to St. Bonaventure softball), a solid starter in Amy O’Neal plus two dependable role players, while Panama returned everybody.
He realized Franklinville’s schedule had to be beefed up to make a serious bid for the 2018-19 crown.
“YOU ALWAYS want your kids to experience some challenges and some successes, so you have to be very strategic when you’re scheduling,” Dunlap said. “Having essentially three 1,000-point scorers (Ally Haskell, her sister Dani, and his daughter Abby McCoy), the goal was to play the biggest and best teams we could in both those years to try to give us the best chance to be successful down the road.
“The second year was easier to make our schedule tougher than the first because we had gained some recognition and some clout … people wanted to play us so it was a little bit easier to make a more challenging schedule.”
Challenging, indeed, losing to Sacred Heart, St. Marys (Lancaster) and Chautauqua Lake in a 1-3 start.
“We were learning and we knew we were getting better but it’s also hard to take them on the chin like that,” Dunlap admitted, “especially from a group of kids who, the previous year, had gone 25-0 (before losing the title game) and weren’t used to losing games and here we lose three of our first four.
“But it also helped us be resilient. When you think about after five games we were 1-4 going back to the championship game the previous year and that’s tough for kids to deal with (after winning so much).”
He added, “In the back of your head we knew (the tough early schedule) was best for us, but at the time it was also a bit disheartening … the kids were worried, ‘Maybe we’re not as good as we think we are.’ But they certainly fought back and things turned out pretty well for us.”
THEN, THERE was its rival.
“Panama had been our nemesis, we had to get through them to win the sectional title every year and we took some beatings from them,” Dunlap said. “Coming into (2018-19) we thought it was going to take a monumental effort to beat them.
“But playing that game in the IAABO Tournament and having a shot (after trailing by 18) when we were down three with under 30 seconds left (before losing by six), all of a sudden our thought process shifted a bit.
“I could see it and feel it that they thought ‘We can beat these guys … maybe we’re going to be OK.” Our mentality switched from ‘it’s been a really hard start to the season, but it’s the right thing and down the road it’s going to pay off.’”
Sure enough, there, in another battle of Panther mascots, were Franklinville and Panama playing for the sectional title.
Dunlap’s crew prevailed, 54-53, in a game that wasn’t decided until Arianna Wolfer, playing in place of Brianna Broadwell, who had injured her knee, deflected Panama’s inbounds pass under its basket with Dani Haskell grabbing the loose ball.
“That was one of the most exciting games and sports moments in my 20 years of coaching,” Dunlap said. “The kids will tell you it maybe wasn’t their best memory, because it was probably the state championship game, but it was right there.
“What a wave of emotions that was, going back and forth. Brianna getting hurt in the first quarter and Arianna stepping in changed our whole game plan. You take a guard out and put in a post player, it affects what you do. It changed the dynamic for us, but it worked out, obviously.”
AFTER THE game, Panama coach Jeff Angeletti, a close friend of Dunlap, told the Times Herald, “That was the de facto state championship game. After looking at video of other strong D teams in the state, I felt whoever won today would be the state champion.
“I told Allan, ‘Now go win the state title, it will make me feel a lot better.’”
And while Dunlap was flattered at the time, he conceded, “(Angeletti) said that the year before, too. There’s not a more genuine person and a great guy and to say that in that moment says a lot about his character. He’s a Section 6 guy and he’s going to pull for us the same as we would pull for them.
“But I almost wish he wouldn’t say those things publicly because it adds fuel to the fire to teams like Elba and those down the road. Him saying it was a state championship game ... now you’ve got a bulls-eye on your back, not that you didn’t before because you were there the previous year. But I know I’d be using that as fuel for my kids (if the situation was reversed).”
DANI HASKELL, who finished her career as the No. 2 all-time NYS girls basketball scorer with 3,227 points in a career that started as a seventh grader, dropped 28 on Panama in the sectional title game.
But she was just getting started.
Next came a 49-32 win over Elba in the Far West Regional as Dani scored 33.
“That game didn’t feel under control until the fourth quarter because I didn’t think we really played well,” Dunlap said. “But Dani did what Dani does and she took over … we spread the floor really wide and let her go to work. If she can get by the first level, it’s kind of over.”
In the state semifinals, Franklinville dominated Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons, 56-26, as Haskell alone outscored the opposition with 33 points.
“Every team looks better than they are when you see them on film,” Dunlap conceded. “Then I talked to their coach before the game and he told me they had played with the Bs a few years prior, then the Cs and how they go back and forth (class-wise) depending on their record. I thought, ‘Man, these guys are used to playing some big schools and tough schedules and maybe they’re better than I give them credit for.’
“But the way we were playing defense, I thought they would have trouble scoring on us … and they did.”
THE 2019 final was a rematch of the semis a year earlier when Franklinville downed Edwardsville-Knox, 59-40.
“Having Edwardsville-Knox (in the finals), there was some familiarity there,” Dunlap said. “Still, in the back of our minds, we know we don’t have Ally and Amy, so it was a different animal for us and they didn’t lose a whole lot. We watched them handle South Kortright (in the semifinals) and they were pushing the ball up the court like us and we thought, ‘Wow, this is going to be a track meet … a great game.’ So I was worried.
“We were confident but unsure. We had this angst, but within the first five minutes of the game you kind of calm down and realize they might struggle to score on us because we’re pretty darn good defensively and we have the best player in the state, who will probably get 30 or maybe 40 and that’s going to be hard to beat. It’s not a done deal, but we deserve to be in this game and we have a really good chance.”
The coach was right, Dani had 39 and scored 72 points in two Final Four games en route to easily being named NYS Class D MVP.
OF THAT TEAM, Dunlap pointed out, “Dani and Abby (1,400 career points) were our top two scorers and got the press, but there was a picture that ran somewhere of the kids holding up the (championship) trophy and Dani and Abby weren’t in it. I thought, this is kind of fitting because people need to understand how important everybody else was. We don’t win a state championship without everybody on that team.
“I remember Dani’s face when the buzzer went off, Abby running up to hug me, Gabby Milligan making a big shot in the fourth quarter and skipping and jumping with a huge smile on her face, Renee Szymanski diving for loose balls and Abby Burrell, at 5-foot-7, playing like she was 6-2 getting double digits in rebounds and guarding every team’s best post player.”
He added, “Everybody had a role, everybody felt important because they were, and they knew that without every person’s contribution, it couldn’t have happened. It was so special ... a group of people coming together for a school, a community, their families and each other to accomplish something that for a long time seemed unattainable.”
As he was leaving Hudson Valley Community College after the title game, he told the TH, “I hope every time someone drives into Franklinville they see a sign that says, ‘Home of the 2019 New York State Class D Girls Basketball Champions.”