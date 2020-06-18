(Editor’s note: This is the next in a series in which the Times Herald and Bradford Era will be presenting the best season/team accomplishment for every school in the Big 30. The staffs at both papers made a singular selection for each school in conjunction with current and former coaches and athletic directors. Today: Otto-Eldred.)
DUKE CENTER, Pa. — Years before any of Otto-Eldred’s volleyball players took the court in 2017, a travel team comprised of sixth graders was building the nucleus to a team that would go further than any Terrors squad before it.
That group — Camryn Thomas, Emily Smith, Alyssa Shelander, Allison Cousins and Harlee VanScoter — keyed one of the most dominant runs in District 9 volleyball history, as the 2017 O-E team dropped just two sets, and no matches, during the regular season en route to an unblemished record.
“When they got to their senior year that season, it was crazy,” recalled then-head coach Jame Thomas, who also led the travel team the players were on. “It was just so fun to watch. They knew each other’s movements, knew where each other would be. The timing was phenomenal.”
From there, the Terrors rolled through the D9 Class A playoffs with similar results before topping Allegheny-Clarion Valley 3-1 for the program’s first ever district championship to improve to 23-0. It was an especially satisfying moment for O-E, considering A-C Valley was the No. 1 seed in the field despite the Terrors entering the matchup unbeaten.
O-E took the first two sets, 25-21 and 25-23, before A-C Valley rallied to take the third, 25-16.
But the comeback attempt was halted there, as Otto-Eldred captured the fourth set, 25-19, to clinch the D9 championship.
“It was unbelievable,” said Camryn Thomas, who logged a team-high 30 digs and 24 kills on the night to power her squad. “Being the first (volleyball) team to win District 9 at our school is amazing, and it was an incredible feeling to have all our fans and community cheering us on. It was a great moment.”
THE postseason continued with a 3-1 PIAA win over Frazier before the Terrors were eventually eliminated in the state quarterfinals by Maplewood in straight sets to end the year at 24-1. Even still, the results of that season were a culmination of years of work, according to Thomas.
“That group stood above the rest because they started so early in their lives,” he said. “They were a level above a majority of the teams we played in our league, and that was just due to them being together so long and knowing each other so well.”
As it turns out, Thomas’ daughter, Camryn, was the stat leader of that talented team and is now continuing her career on the hardwood at Duquesne University.
During that season, the younger Thomas racked up 313 kills and 83 blocks, both team highs, as well as 252 digs and 61 aces, both of which were second-most on the team.
But what made O-E excel was what Thomas’ teammates were able to accomplish, too. Cousins, Shelander and VanScoter each reached triple-digit kill totals with 221, 179 and 109, respectively, while Smith, the team’s setter, powered the offense with 713 assists and 63 aces, both team highs. Smith also broke the 1,000-assist mark while at O-E.
VanScoter now plays at Pitt-Bradford, while Cousins is on the roster at Daemen College.
“Emily was extremely important,” Camryn Thomas said of her teammate. “She was always consistent and always showed up. My dad always said she was the workhorse of the team … she just worked really well with us.”
DEFENSIVELY, the Terrors were staunch. Each of the group of five from the travel team recorded at least 200 digs on the season, with VanScoter leading the charge with 253. Cousins added 247 while Smith had 231 and Shelander added 215.
“We just had that focus and grind,” Camryn Thomas said of the team’s defense. “We could rely on each other, and we just worked really well together, especially because we all had that same goal and we all played for each other to get what we wanted.”
That they did, as the O-E program reached unparalleled heights during that time.
It was something special for the team as a whole, but especially so for Thomas, whose late mother, Inge, and sister, Taylor, each enjoyed their own successes in the blue and gold.
“I definitely wanted to make a mark there at O-E,” she said. “That was where Mom played. She won the (North Tier League) and my sister’s team won the NTL and made districts a few times. I knew I really wanted to make a mark, and I knew that we were good enough to go really far.”
Added Jame Thomas, “It meant so much. I went in as a coach when those girls were in eighth grade, and I knew they were coming up. So I took the varsity position and those girls actually taught me a few things, and it was such a pleasure to be a part of that.”