(Editor’s note: This is the next in a series in which the Times Herald and Bradford Era will be presenting the best season/team accomplishment for every school in the Big 30. The staffs at both papers made a singular selection for each school in conjunction with current and former coaches and athletic directors. Today: Allegany-Limestone.)
The parallels, as Dale MacArthur sees them, are eerie.
In 2002, his Allegany-Limestone girls soccer team was dominant, recording a plus-4.3 goal differential (89-10) and 16 shutouts while eclipsing the 20-win mark with a sparkling record of 20-2-2.
Fifteen years later, the Gators were just as superior, notching a plus-4.7 differential (120-18) and 12 shutouts while going 21-1, dropping only an overtime decision to an immensely talented Pioneer team midway through the season.
Both teams had big-time goal scorers.
Both groups boasted a senior-laden back end.
The biggest parallel, of course, is what they accomplished in the end, with each winning a New York State Class C championship, the former earning a share of that title with a scoreless tie against Immaculate Heart and the latter topping Stillwater, 3-2, for sole possession of the hardware.
Those teams are united in greatness with several others in both the pre- and post-merger eras at A-L: a 50s boys basketball team that ran the table; multiple girls hoops teams that advanced to states, most recently in 2018 under the late Frank Martin; and perhaps most notably the 1988 football team, which finished 9-0-1 and went as far as it could under Fred Grace, through the sectional championship at then-Rich Stadium before the advent of the state playoffs.
As of today, however, it’s MacArthur’s 2017 team that stands alone in at least one respect: as the school’s lone undisputed NYS champion.
THE FOUNDATION for that season was laid in the two years prior, when, with a fledgling roster, A-L fell 1-0 in the Far West Regional (in 2015) and dropped a one-goal decision to Maple Grove in the Section 6 Class C championship game (in 2016).
With eventual stars Molly McClelland and Alyssa Spring just beginning to hit their stride as sophomores, 2017 is when it all came together.
“Going into ‘17, I was pretty excited,” MacArthur acknowledged. “Obviously, we could score; we’d proven that for a few years in a row. But defensively, I thought A., we’ve got some really good starters, and B., we’ve got a couple of people we put back there in a reserve capacity and we don’t drop off much.
“It was one of those things where you thought, ehh, things have to go right, but the ingredients are there to have a really good year.”
A-L, in fact, was nearly perfect, establishing itself as the top Class C team in New York — and perhaps one of the best overall, in any classification.
The Gators rolled through the regular season mostly unscathed. They avenged the ‘16 loss by topping Maple Grove, 3-0, for the sectional title and blanked Marion by the same score in the Far West Regional. In their last four games, they three times knocked off the No. 2-ranked team in the state — Maple Grove, Marion and Southold/Greensport in the state semifinal — and unseated No. 1 Stillwater for the Class C crown.
FOR AS much winning as it did, though, its true moment of foreshadowing came in its lone loss, when it took Pioneer to overtime, tied 4-4, before falling short.
“I think that game opened their eyes as to what might be possible and they went on from there,” MacArthur maintained. “The one thing that stands out in my mind about that team is that nothing bothered them. They didn’t get behind a lot, but they were pressured a lot, and they just kept going, they kept playing. They worked hard and were just able to overcome any kind of setback or anything else that came in front of them.”
The impetus, of course, was the combination of McClelland and Spring, who that year set the program’s single-season assist and goal marks, respectively, en route to setting the career records.
McClelland engineered the offense and Spring did much of the scoring, netting an impressive 43 goals. By the time they played their last game, in the fall of 2019, both had earned four Big 30 All-Star Team citations, with McClelland taking both Big 30 and Western New York Player of the Year honors in 2018, and multiple first team all-state selections among a myriad of other honors.
THEN AND now, it isn’t lost on MacArthur what he had: two of the best girls soccer players in Big 30 history.
“They were two of the best players in the state,” he said flatly, “certainly in Class C, and you could argue that they could play and start for any team in the state, regardless of class. To have that as a Class C school is just special; it’s kind of a once-in-a-lifetime thing to have two players of that caliber on one team.”
But A-L was far from a two-man band, MacArthur, whose legendary career now spans more than three decades, reminded. The Gators were talented 1-11 and beyond, boasting a top-flight goaltender in Tierney Hemphill, four others with at least nine markers — Kaitlyn Higby (10), Hallie Domes (15), Abbey Gardiner (9) and Sofia Fortuna (10) — and two other Big 30 all-stars in senior defenders Brianna Kellner and Anna Seamon.
“I’ve heard people say, ‘Well, of course you won states, you had (McClelland and Spring),’” MacArthur said. “Well, hold on just a minute. Did they lead the way? Absolutely. But there were a bunch of other kids who were talented, skilled, who did their job really well and didn’t get headlines.”
Instead, he said, “They got the satisfaction of being a state champion, they got the satisfaction of the fun they had and the memories they’ll have and the support they gave to the whole team.
“(But McClelland and Spring) deserved everything they got. They are as hard of workers as we’ve ever had. The bottom line is, they were soccer players (at their core). They made it work, and it showed.”
IF THE Pioneer game provided an early forecast, the Marion contest was the point of realization. That day, the Gators not only blanked the No. 2 team in the state, they kept Black Knights star Chloe DeLyser, who totaled an absurd 68 goals and 31 assists that season, off the board.
“I asked them, ‘When did you know (that you could win a state title)?’” MacArthur recalled. “One of them said, ‘After the Marion game.’ That’s when they knew that they could do this. It was interesting to hear them say that was their defining moment as to what they thought they could do. Up to that point, I think they knew they were good, but I don’t think they knew how good.”
In back-to-back days in mid-November, A-L was as pressured as it was all year, falling behind 1-0 in both the state semis and title contest. But on those two days at Homer High School, the Gators gave credence to their coach’s words, that they were truly unflappable, rallying to win both.
Facing a 1-0 deficit and 2-2 tie against Stillwater, A-L got three goals from Spring, the latter two on penalty kicks, to earn its first solo state championship.
“The one thing you didn’t want to do with that team was give us a penalty kick,” said MacArthur, who noted that Spring was perfect on the year in that department. “Alyssa was just ice cold. I’m sure she was nervous but … right there with the whole state championship on the line, to score two penalty kicks; that’s ice water.”
For the 32nd-year coach, the ‘02 state titleist will always hold a special place in his heart; that was the first time the Gators experienced being on top. Admittedly, though, the feeling was different in 2017.
“In ‘02, it was, ‘OK, we’re co-champions, but we’re still champions. They couldn’t beat us, we couldn’t beat them,’” he said, “but in ‘17 it was just, wow. It was unbelievable. In that moment, you’re just happy for that group and what they accomplished.
“We had so many kids that came up so big in that game. The defense played great, midfield played great, the front line played great ... it was a great validation of all their efforts that they were able to do that.”